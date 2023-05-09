LeBron James Makes Strong Admission About Anthony Davis After Lakers Win Game 4

After the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals on May 8, LeBron James made a strong admission about Anthony Davis.

James told Chris Haynes of TNT that Davis is the “best defensive player in the league.”

“Man, he the best defensive player in the league,” Davis said. “I mean, you know. I think the league knows it as well. Not many guys that can protect the rim at all costs and also switch out on point guards, switch out on guys like Steph. Steph is a hell of a player, had a hell of a game. I think he even had a triple-double. But we trust AD guarding anybody in this league and he showed that.”

Davis guarded Warriors superstar Stephen Curry on back-to-back plays with the game in the balance in the fourth quarter and forced two misses. The Lakers star leads the 2023 playoffs in rebounds per game (14.0) and blocks per game (3.7).

Memphis Grizzlies center Jaren Jackson Jr. may have won the 2022-23 Defensive Player of the Year Award, but James is riding with Davis.

LeBron James Praises Lonnie Walker IV

James had high praise for Lonnie Walker IV, who scored all 15 of his points in the fourth quarter of Game 4.

“I think it’s self-explanatory obviously how special he was in the fourth quarter,” James said. “He had 15 of our 27 points. But just more importantly, just like in my career, in my 20-year career, I’ve seen a lot of young guys kind of lose confidence in themself or lose themself if they been in the rotation or started or had big minutes on the team and then they get taken out of the lineup because of certain situations or circumstances whatever the case may be. And they just completely lose themself. And for him to be a young guy in this league and just consistently every single day showed up, been a professional, great energy, high character, it showed why he was able to throw everything to the side and just be him tonight in that moment. And the game ball definitely goes to him. We don’t win without him.”

Walker IV, who was reinserted into the rotation by head coach Darvin Ham in Game 3, played 27 minutes in Game 4. The scoring guard put up 15 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals while shooting 6-of-9 from the field, 1-of-3 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line.

Anthony Davis Doesn’t Pay Attention to the Outside Noise

Davis told Haynes after Game 3 that he doesn’t pay attention to what pundits say about him. The eight-time All-Star stays off social media and controls what he can control.

“Hell nah, I’m not on social media and it’s been that way for about four months,” Davis told Haynes. “I don’t know what anybody is saying. Most times it’s just clickbait to draw ratings. I don’t give that s*** any attention. I’ve got three kids and a wife I want to keep happy. I don’t need any other stress. You obviously want to compete at the highest level and perform to your best, but s***, it doesn’t go that way sometimes.”

Davis is averaging 21.4 points, 14.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 3.7 blocks in the 2023 postseason while shooting 52.6% from the field.