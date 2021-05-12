Lakers Stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis Troll Knicks in Viral Video

The Los Angeles Lakers gave fans an epic performance against the New York Knicks which ended in Talen Horton-Tucker hitting the game-winner to help in the team’s long-shot attempt to avoid the play-in tournament. After the big win, Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis had a bit of fun at the expense of Knicks superfan Spike Lee.

Davis was seen looking up at the scoreboard then glaring back at Lee, while James waved bye to the famed film director. The video has since gone viral on social media, and a large part of the excitement over the matchup is both teams are having good seasons at the same time which has been a rare occurrence. The Knicks have a chance to host a first-round playoff series depending on how the final few days in the Eastern Conference race plays out.

Here is a look at James and Davis having some fun sending Lee home as an unhappy fan.

The latest Los Angeles Lakers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lakers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lakers!

Spike Tried to Recruit LeBron to the Knicks

James has a long history with the Knicks including the franchise trying to lure him to New York City during multiple free agencies. James’ 2010 free agency is the one the Knicks are most closely associated with trying to lure the superstar to the Big Apple. The New York Daily News reported Lee appeared in a video as part of the Knicks’ presentation to James. The Athletic’s Shattered podcast detailed the Sopranos cast reuniting to make their own video pitch to the superstar.

“When the Knicks make their presentation this afternoon, the Daily News is told, they will show a video to LeBron featuring, among others, Spike Lee, Chris Rock and Reggie Jackson,” The New York Daily News detailed at the time.

James ultimately decided to join Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh with the Heat leaving the Knicks among the disappointed teams. This has not stopped the Knicks rumors from going anywhere for more than the last decade.

LeBron on the Knicks: ‘The League Is Simply Better Off When the Knicks Are Winning’

James may have never joined the Knicks, but he has been vocal about his affinity for New York City along with playing at Madison Square Garden. During the Knicks’ recent hot streak, James took to Twitter to show his appreciation for the franchise.

“Ain’t no denying DIPSET! And the league is simply better off when the Knicks are winning,” James tweeted on April 22.

During his June 2020 podcast, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons reported the Knicks were James’ “first choice” before the team botched their meeting with the superstar. Simmons added that the Knicks’ presentation to James, “couldn’t have gone worse by all accounts.”

“From everyone I’ve talked to in the know since then, it’s clear that the Knicks were the first choice,” Simmons explained. “I’m sorry Knicks fans, earmuffs, it was basically the Knicks to lose and they just couldn’t stay out of their own way and the stories are legendary. All of them are out at this point. …Well, they had the legendary meeting. Donnie Walsh was in the wheelchair and Dolan was Dolan. They didn’t have anything prepared, and it just couldn’t have gone worse by all accounts. It was a disaster and I think at that point, combined with the decade the Knicks had just had, I think those guys were just like, ‘f— it.’”