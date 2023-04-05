LeBron James Sends Message on Austin Reaves After Lakers Beat Jazz

The Los Angeles Lakers have battled all the way back this season. In the beginning, it looked as though they were headed for another year of lost hope. The postseason seemed out of reach. But after a wildly successful trade deadline, they now have a chance to not only make the playoffs but avoid the Play-In altogether.

On Tuesday night, they took down the Utah Jazz in a tightly-contested game that came down to the wire. Austin Reaves hit a big-time shot in overtime to help the Lakers stay afloat, and LeBron James closed things out with a game-winning layup. After the game, James praised Reaves and spoke about his clutch jumper.

“We went to him. That was a set play,” James said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “We went right to AR with one of our set calls, and he was able to come off and hit a pull-up two. A big shot. We needed that. We trust AR to make plays. I mean, he’s been doing it all year. So, no second guessing there.”

Reaves played a huge role for the Lakers in their win over the Jazz. He ended the game with 28 points, three rebounds, and six assists on 8-of-13 shooting from the field and 4-of-7 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Meanwhile, James was a monster against Utah. He finished the night with 37 points, five rebounds, and six assists on 14-of-27 shooting from the floor and 3-of-10 shooting from behind the three-point line.

LeBron James Sounds Off on Anthony Davis

In addition, James also spoke about Anthony Davis after the game, explaining how the Lakers shifted their mindset when the Jazz started to double-team the big man in the second half.

“Well, in the second half, they were definitely not trying to let AD play,” James said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “You can see they were doubling him on every catch, so we had to be ready on a perimeter to make plays. But AD was still being aggressive. But in overtime, even though they started overtime with a three-point play, it’s all about just keeping your composure and knowing that five minutes is an eternity. So, for me, I just try to slow the game down in those moments, which I was able to do.”

Darvin Ham Shows Love to Rui Hachimura

Rui Hachimura also played very well for the Lakers, pouring in 17 points off the bench, marking his second game in a row with at least 15 points. After the game, head coach Darvin Ham praised his play, giving him credit for his performance.

“It’s always good when you have multiple sources of offensive production,” Ham said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “Whether it’s Dennis [Schroder] getting downhill, Austin doing what he’s doing, and AD [Davis]. Even Rui. Rui has great segments out there when he puts us on his back for four, five, or seven possessions and gets stuff done for us. Everybody’s just chipping in and moving the ball, and everybody’s participating. Not just with scoring but just doing their part in terms of running to the correct spacing and playing with a purpose, screening with a purpose, cutting with a purpose, and just being ready to make a quick decision once the ball is swung to them.”