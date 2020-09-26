LeBron James’ Bubble Routine Goes Viral

There have been a number of complaints from players about the NBA bubble since they entered but it doesn’t seem all that bad. Yeah, it’s got to be tough being away from your friends and family for a long time but it’s essentially one giant bachelor pad. Video games, wine, golf and hanging out with other players.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James might have the sweetest setup of all, which makes sense considering he’s the face of the league. He recently showed off the setup in his room and that dropped fans’ jaws. He went viral once again on Friday night when he decided to show off his nightly routine.

A night of wine and video games is not something many 35-year-old men with three kids can complain about. That said, if the Lakers make it to the NBA Finals, LeBron will be doing this for a while longer. Doing the same thing every night could get repetitive for even the biggest of wine lovers and video gamers.

LeBron Missing His Family

Many parents long for privacy from time to time but a few months stuck in a bubble is a little bit overkill. A lot of players had their families show up to the bubble but LeBron decided against it. He recently explained why he didn’t want them to come:

There’s nothing for them to do. I mean, I’ve got a 16-year-old. I mean, he’s going to sit in the bubble and do what? I’ve got a 13-year-old. He’s going to do what? Five-year-old girl, there’s nothing for her to do. The park isn’t open.

LeBron’s logic makes sense. His family would have to go through quarantine protocols and that wouldn’t be fun for a teenager or a child at all. Regardless, he can’t help but miss them.

LeBron’s wife did make an appearance in the bubble but even she apparently didn’t have a lot of fun.

Follow the Heavy on Lakers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Bubble Can Be Over Soon if Lakers Dominate

Fortunately for LeBron and the Lakers, the bubble could end relatively soon. If Los Angeles can take care of the Nuggets and the Miami Heat take care of the Boston Celtics without any additional games, the Finals will happen within a week.

If the Lakers can sweep the Heat, then they should be out of the bubble by the middle of October. However, things don’t usually work out that way. If these playoffs get a little more competitive than they are at the moment, the teams will be stuck in the bubble until a little bit closer to November. It’s crazy that they’ve been in there since early July. They’ve made it almost three months already so another month shouldn’t be too tough of a pill to swallow.

READ NEXT: Nuggets HC Mike Malone Takes Shot at Lakers With Clippers Comments

