Lakers Give ‘Cautious’ Update on LeBron James Amid Concerns

LeBron James missed his fourth consecutive game on Sunday but the Los Angeles Lakers are in no rush to bring back the four-time MVP.

James has been dealing with a strained left groin and has made some progress. However, the Lakers — who have gone 3-1 in his absence, winning their last three consecutively — are slowplaying the return of “The King,” not wanting the injury to linger.

“There’s no need to be in a hurry with him. He’s going to definitely play a big bulk of games this season. It’s November,” Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said before Sunday’s 123-92 win against the Spurs. “… So, it’s like, we have time on our side. …We just want to be as cautious as possible. So, again, it doesn’t turn into something that he’s constantly dealing with all season.”

The Lakers have certainly bought themselves a little extra leeway with three straight wins, the rout of the Spurs going down as their most dominant victory to date during a turbulent 5-10 campaign.

“Everybody’s confidence is very high, while not getting too high,” Lakers star Anthony Davis said after the win.

James was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game and went through non-contact practice this week. His exact return timeline has not been disclosed by the Lakers.

Anthony Davis Playing Like his ‘Old Self’

The Lakers’ success has stemmed from the re-emergence of a dominant and aggressive Davis. He’s averaging 35 points, 17.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks over their last three wins.

“AD, he has to be the focal point,” Ham said. “He has to spearhead the charge. That’s the way we’re built. He’s embraced it. When Bron gets back, if AD can sustain that level, we’re going to be as good as our preparation makes us.”

Davis was putting up solid numbers to start the year but was not the reliable force that the Lakers saw when they traded Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and multiple unprotected first-round picks and swaps for the big man in 2020. But now with James sidelined, Davis has stepped up in a big way.

“Obviously when he’s out, or if I’m out, we take it upon ourselves to kind of, as much as we can, fill that void,” Davis told ESPN.

He continued, saying that James told him that he has been playing “like my old self.”

“I’m trying to get back into that rhythm,” said Davis, who has had some rough injury luck the past two seasons.

Lakers Head Into Tough Clash With Suns

Anthony Davis Talks WIN over Spurs, Postgame Interview San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Lakers – Full Game Highlights | November 20, 2022 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Lakers enjoyed some time off last week but head into a grueling stretch of their schedule where 16 of their next 22 games will be on the road. That begins on Tuesday against the Suns in a nationally broadcasted matchup.

“Going into Phoenix to start the trip will be a good test for us. But like I said, I think the guys’ confidence is high on both ends of the ball going into that game,” Davis said. “Which, we want to start the road trip off with a W. Then, San Antonio back-to-back. So, it feels good to get three in a row. Now we just got to carry it over into the road and put some more wins together.”

Beyond James, the Lakers are dealing with a few other injury issues. Veteran Juan Toscano-Anderson missed his second straight game with back soreness and there are questions about Russell Westbrook, who injured his thumb against the Spurs. Initial tests were negative but the former MVP is expected to get another look on Monday.