Lakers Star LeBron James Called Out by Former Team Amid Struggles

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are struggling, which is a scene that has the Cleveland Cavaliers — or at least their announcers — a bit giddy.

James and the Lakers were the butt of a joke by the Cavaliers announcers as they discussed the start of the season and teams that were struggling around the league.

“I expected them to do well and they’re not,” Cavaliers commentator Brad Daugherty said. “They’re horrible. They can’t play dead in a western. Poor LeBron’s going to waste his 50th year in the league on that team? Oh my goodness. I bet it makes his feet hurt just thinking about the rest of the season.”

It’s been a painful experience for James and the Lakers during an 0-3 start. They have shot the ball miserably, looked out of sync on both sides of the court and are dealing with a crisis regarding the status of point guard Russell Westbrook.

“I mean, we can’t shoot a penny in the ocean,” said James of the Lakers, who are shooting 40.7% from the field as a team and just 21.2% from beyond the arc. “But it hasn’t stopped us from competing and stopped us from defending. That’s given us a chance in all three games to win.”

LeBron James Was Linked to Cavaliers Prior to Extension

Last year marked just the fourth time in James’ career that he missed the postseason and unless the Lakers turn things around drastically, this will be a fifth.

James spent two different stints with his hometown Cavaliers. He was drafted by the Cavaliers No. 1 overall in 2003, establishing himself as a superstar and leading the Cavs deep into the postseason multiple times. After some time with the Heat, James returned and led the way as Cleveland won the title in 2016.

Prior to signing a two-year extension this offseason, there were rumblings that James could head back to Cleveland. While speaking to Jason Lloyd of The Atheltic during All-Star Weekend, James gave an open-ended answer when asked about a return to Cleveland.

“The door’s not closed on that,” James told The Athletic. “I’m not saying I’m coming back and playing, I don’t know. I don’t know what my future holds. I don’t even know when I’m free.”

There have been some tough stints for the Cavaliers without James but there’s excitement about this year’s squad, which has started 2-1 with Donovan Mitchell leading the way. The former Jazz star came over via blockbuster trade this offseason.

LeBron James Refuses to Throw Westbrook Under Bus

The thorn in the Lakers’ side has been Westbrook and it’s beginning to spiral out of control. He was 0-11 in a loss to the Clippers and an ill-advised shot against the Blazers played a role in the defeat and also landed him on the bench.

James had every reason to throw some shade Westbrook’s way but has refused to scapegoat the former MVP for the Lakers’ struggles.

“I feel like this is an interview of trying to set me up to say something,” James said after losing to the Trail Blazers on Sunday. “You guys can write about Russ and all the things you want to try to talk about Russ, but I’m not up here to do that. I won’t do it. I’ve said it over and over. That is not my [M.O.]. That’s not who I am.”

The Lakers will try to get on track on Wednesday when they take on the Nuggets.