LeBron James Responds to Viral Photo of Doppelganger at Lakers Game

The Los Angeles Lakers appear to be getting on track this season after a rocky start with a 95-85 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday. However, that wasn’t the biggest talking point for the team. During the game, cameras caught a shot of LeBron James standing in front of a man in the crowd. Fans quickly took note that the man sitting behind LeBron looked strikingly similar to the Lakers star.

LeBron had a look-alike in the crowd tonight 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/tmxmDVsyCq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 1, 2021

The photo of LeBron quickly went viral as fans accused him of everything from time travel to having a clone of himself. The photo caught on so much that it even elicited a response from the superstar.

AYO!! True definition of 2 places at the same damn time!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Somebody tell Pat C if he wants to be me for Halloween just ask me. LOL https://t.co/XcZ8jeIGYk — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 1, 2021

Based on the tweet from LeBron, it sounds like he actually knows the person in question. Thanks to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the world now knows who the mysterious doppelganger is: designer Patrick Christopher.

The mystery lookalike is designer Patrick Christopher https://t.co/BD5k6MJN5U — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 1, 2021

Christopher has a longstanding relationship with LeBron and detailed on social media that he’s known the basketball player since 2007.

LeBron and Christopher certainly share a resemblance but it is now confirmed that the Lakers star doesn’t have a clone, nor is he time traveling.

LeBron Dresses as Horror Icon for Halloween

For those who are unaware, LeBron is a bit of a horror movie fanatic. He even previously attempted to reboot the Friday the 13th franchise years ago. This year, he went all out for Halloween and donned the costume of Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street, one of horror’s biggest icons. LeBron even went so far as to have makeup done on his face to look exactly like the character.

As scary as Freddy Krueger is, a 6-foot-9 and 250-pound version of the character is significantly more frightening.

LeBron Praises Carmelo Anthony

While LeBron continues to have plenty of fun off the court, the Lakers are starting to find their rhythm on it. For the first time this season, the team is over .500 with a 4-3 record. A big reason the team is playing better has been thanks to Carmelo Anthony. The 37-year-old forward has scored 47 in his last two games.

Despite his age, Anthony is still capable of being a high-volume scorer on occasion. LeBron is excited about what he’s seeing from his longtime friend.

“When it comes to efficiency and as far as what he’s doing right now, we’re just trying to break down the defense and he’s finding himself, either his man is guarding him and leaving him or he’s in a great rhythm,” LeBron said after Sunday’s win. “He’s just taking his shots and knocking them down.

It remains to be seen how sustainable Anthony’s play is. He’s passed his prime and hasn’t made an All-Star team since 2017. However, if he keeps playing as he has in the last two games, he could end up being a legit contender for Sixth Man of the Year. the Lakers would be thrilled if he could give the team that type of production this season.

