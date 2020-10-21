UFC Fighter Rips Lakers Star LeBron James With Harsh Rant

Despite winning his fourth NBA championship, LeBron James has been the target of many critics. UFC star Colby Covington has been among LeBron’s biggest detractors. He’s gone after the Los Angeles Lakers star on a number of occasions.

Well, he’s at it again. While wearing a “F*** LeBron” shirt, Covington ripped LeBron in an NSFW rant.

“Congrats LeBron James, congrats on setting the record for the least-watched NBA finals in the history,” Covington said in the Instagram video.

“When everybody’s sick, you hope bulls***. While NBA [indiscernible] are down, UFC is up, just like our bank account,” he added.

Covington mainly has an issue with LeBron due to his tendency to be very political. Covington is also very political but the two men fall on completely different sides of the spectrum. It’s safe to say that Covington and LeBron won’t be sitting down and having a cigar together anytime soon.

LeBron Focusing on Getting People to Vote

With the NBA bubble coming to an end, LeBron has still figured out ways to stay active politically. His “More Than Vote Initiative” has been aimed at trying to increase voter turnout this year. LeBron recently opened up about his voting advocacy to Astead W. Herndon of the New York Times.

“I define success by our people going out and voting,” LeBron said. “You know, there’s so many stats out there, you can see it every time. Who didn’t vote? What counties didn’t vote? What communities didn’t vote? And a lot of that has had to do with our Black people. So, hopefully, we can get them out and educated and let them understand how important this moment is.”

LeBron Addresses Beef With Donald Trump

Another person who has taken aim at LeBron in the past is President Donald Trump. The two men have exchanged shots at each other before but LeBron has chosen not to address the President’s latest rant in which he blamed politics for the NBA’s low ratings.

“I don’t go back and forth with anybody. And I damn sure won’t go back and forth with that guy. But we want better, we want change in our community. We always talk about, ‘We want change,’ and now we have the opportunity to do that.”

The election is near and LeBron isn’t likely to stop his activism. He’s already thrown his support behind Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Trump and LeBron are likely to get into a few more times over the years as there is clear animosity there.

