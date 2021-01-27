LeBron James’ Friend Harassed by Twitter Trolls, Explains Why

Cuffs The Legend, a North Carolina-based basketball coach and basketball trainer has become a popular and controversial follow on both Twitter and Instagram.

He has a relationship with LeBron James‘ inner circle of Rich Paul, Maverick Carter and Randy Mims and he’s living his best life with hot take and controversial tweets.

Appearing on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Cuffs The Legend details how he became friendly with James and friends. “See the thing about that is, this was happening before LeBron was a Laker,” Cuffs The Legend tells Scoop B Radio.

“It was happening in Miami. It was happening on the original Cleveland Cavs teams stint and also in the second Cleveland Cavs stint. I’ve been seeing the trolls on Twitter and I became this polarizing figure I guess – if you want to say that… it happened early 2009 when Twitter first started. I mean, I was dealing with it when everybody had like, 25 followers; like I was dealing with it then with people coming at me. So it’s a weird energy that people have with me sometimes, but I get more love than I get hate so, we’re going to keep it rocking, you know?”

During his 18-year NBA career, James holds the record for all-time playoffs points, is third in all-time points, and eighth in career assists.

This season, James, 36 is averaging 25.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game this season for a Lakers team that is 14-4 and sitting in first place in the NBA’s Western Conference standings.

How did LBJ and Cuffs The Legend first meet? “It’s a crazy story,” Cuffs The Legend tells Scoop B Radio.

“We had mutual friends and I met some guys who met some other people man, and it wasn’t even no networking or anything it was straight up, ‘I think you a real dude, man. You’re funny, you’re knowledgeable…’ and certain guys in the crew just started reaching out to me and next thing you know, I met LeBron himself and it’s been a good friendship with the whole crew – not even just ‘Bron; with the whole crew – like, Mav [Maverick], Randy – especially Mav and Randy. I can reach out to those guys anytime if I have any questions about something or if I want to pick their brain or even if it’s some random funny stuff. I mean, those are some great guys to know because they’ve seen a lot in life; not only in his business world but, they’ve seen a lot in life. So they’re some great friends and great guys and I’m looking forward to continuing the growth.”

The Lakers are the reigning NBA Champions after defeating the Jimmy Butler-led Miami Heat in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida.

Cuffs the Legend weighed in on the Lakers’ miraculous season. “Before the bubble, I think guys were really stressed out because they had no idea of what was about to happen with the bubble,” he tells Scoop B Radio.

“It was a lot of guys being really apprehensive. They didn’t know how stuff was going to go and after the bubble you know, I think there was a lot of guys maybe took their offseason you know, maybe not as serious with some much uncertainty that if you were going to play or not. So I can see guys losing their motivation and saying, You know what? I’m not gonna grind five days a week. I’ll grind three or four days a week… but you know, guys came back out of shape; James Harden came back looking like Larry Holmes [laughs] but, other than that bro, I think it’s going to be some great basketball early in the season. My League Pass is jumpin’, Scoop! EVERY NIGHT!”

READ NEXT: Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Opens up on Kobe Bryant’s Death