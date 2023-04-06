LeBron James Issues Statement on D’Angelo Russell After Lakers Lose to Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers are in a tricky spot as the season nears its end. They are locked into a tightly-contested battle with a number of other teams out West, all of which are battling for their playoff lives. If they want to avoid the Play-In, the Lakers need to stay focused at all times.

Unfortunately, they faltered on Wednesday night, falling to the LA Clippers in a game that would have seriously helped their chances. After the game, LeBron James name-dropped D’Angelo Russell when discussing the importance of building chemistry down the stretch of the season.

“Obviously, since the trade [deadline], we’ve been playing some good basketball,” James said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “But the one thing we’ve been lacking a little bit is just the consistency of our lineups. And obviously, I was out for four weeks, and D-Lo has kind of been in and out. But for the majority of it, guys have definitely stepped up. So, with these last two games, you definitely want to see if we can figure something out as far as our chemistry. But at the end of the day, we’ve still been playing good ball. So, not thinking about that too much.”

Russell played fairly well against the Clippers. The point guard finished the night with 15 points, three rebounds, and seven assists on 6-of-13 shooting from the field and 2-of-6 shooting from behind the three-point line.

As for James, he carried the load for LA on Wednesday night. Despite a lackluster first half, he ended the game with 33 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists on 13-of-20 shooting from the floor and 4-of-6 shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

Darvin Ham Praises Rui Hachimura

The Lakers’ loss to the Clippers was the second night of a back-to-back, and on the first night, they took down the Utah Jazz. In that game, Rui Hachimura played well, and after the contest, head coach Darvin Ham showed love to him and the rest of LA’s depth.

“It’s always good when you have multiple sources of offensive production,” Ham said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “Whether it’s Dennis [Schroder] getting downhill, Austin [Reaves] doing what he’s doing, and AD [Anthony Davis]. Even Rui. Rui has great segments out there when he puts us on his back for four, five, or seven possessions and gets stuff done for us. Everybody’s just chipping in and moving the ball, and everybody’s participating. Not just with scoring but just doing their part in terms of running to the correct spacing and playing with a purpose, screening with a purpose, cutting with a purpose, and just being ready to make a quick decision once the ball is swung to them.”

Anthony Davis Shows Love to Austin Reaves

In addition, after LA’s win over Utah, Davis praised Reaves.

“He’s doing everything we need him to do on both ends of the floor,” Davis said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “A couple charges tonight. Big shots. Threes. Everything. So, he’s been playing phenomenal for us, and we’re going to continue to need that in the final three games that we have. He’s just dialed in right now. He’s locked in on what we’re doing. He knows what we need from him. Not scared to take big shots. Not afraid of the moment. And it shows.”