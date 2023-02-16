LeBron James Sends Message on D’Angelo Russell After Huge Lakers Win in Big 3 Debut

The Los Angeles Lakers completely revamped their roster at the trade deadline this year, ditching Russell Westbrook and getting back a package of D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Malik Beasley. They also added Mo Bamba, as well as Rui Hachimura earlier in the season.

With how much the Lakers struggled in the first half, a change was clearly needed. And in LeBron James’, Anthony Davis’, and Russell’s first game together as a Big 3, they took down the New Orleans Pelicans in convincing fashion. After the contest, James sent a message on Russell and the rest of LA’s new pieces.

“I think we’re going to continue to build off tonight,” James said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “And I think our skill sets all kind of fit each other. With Vando, and D-Lo, and Beas, three guys that just know how to play the game. We’re all just trying to get the ball popping, get the ball moving, have equal opportunity, and everybody’s trying to play to their advantage out on the floor. So, tonight, we had 32 assists, out starting lineup was at 9, 14, 22 assists in our star lineup. That’s huge. So we want to try to continue that going forward.”

LeBron James Postgame Interview | Los Angeles Lakers beat New Orleans Pelicans 120-102

It was an extremely successful night for the Lakers, as they won by a score of 120-102. They absolutely dominated the Pelicans in the second half of the game and ended up earning the victory in wire-to-wire fashion, never giving the Pelicans much hope.

Davis led the way in the scoring column, dropping 28 points to go along with 10 rebounds and five assists. Meanwhile, James put up 21 points, six rebounds, and six assists, and Russell has 21 points, two rebounds, and seven assists.

D’Angelo Russell Already Eyeing Lakers Extension

The Lakers traded for Russell at the deadline, bringing him back to LA. However, the point guard is in the final year of his contract, meaning there’s no guarantee he will return after this season. However, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Russell and the Lakers have already shown mutual interest in a contract extension.

“Both the Lakers and D’Angelo Russell have already expressed to each other an interest in starting conversations on a contract extension,” Wojnarowski said on ESPN’s NBA Countdown. “Russell could be a free agent this summer, but the Lakers traded for him — giving up as part of that package a first-round pick, two second-round picks — not to be a rental, but to be a solution at that point guard position. So expect D’Angelo Russell and the Lakers to really start engaging on those extension talks here in the next weeks and months into the offseason.”

Play

Woj: Lakers & D'Angelo Russell have mutual interest in a contract extension | NBA Countdown

Anthony Davis Happy With Lakers Moves

James’ confidence in the Lakers’ new pieces isn’t a feeling exclusive just to him. After the trade deadline, Davis expressed his happiness with the moves LA made.

“Adding those guys, adding Malik who is like 6’4″ or 6’5″, Austin, all of these guys, we have a bigger group now,” Davis told Spectrum SportsNet. “It helps with our defense and things of that nature. But as far as the frontcourt, yeah, I mean, Vando, Wenyen, even Rui at times, Bron’s coming back, so playing big has definitely looked good for us. Having two bigs on the floor and it seems to work. Obviously, coaches will continue to test it out and see what works, but it looked good tonight.”