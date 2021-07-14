Lakers Star LeBron James Called Out for Viral ‘DILF’ Post

LeBron James caused quite the stir on social media on Tuesday, with the Los Angeles Lakers star dubbing himself a DILF on social media.

James reposted a photo from his wife, Savannah, from before the Space Jam: A New Legacy premier, writing on the post “DILF & MILF.” It was quite the contrast from his wife, who originally wrote “Mom & Dad” as the caption.

LeBron on his IG Story. 🤨😂 pic.twitter.com/WFsVNC06dU — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 13, 2021

The reaction to the post from James garnered a strong reaction online.

“I know I did not just see LeBron say DILF and MILF with my own two eyes,” one person wrote in response.

i know i did not just see lebron say dilf and milf with my own two eyes — ً (@neIliescrain) July 13, 2021

Others joked that it could be a segment on Undisputed, a show where Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe usually debate another four-word acronym — GOAT — when it comes to James.

“LeBron refers to himself as a DILF. Is this more outrageous than his self-proclaimed GOAT status? Now on Undisputed,” another joked on Twitter.

" Lebron refers to himself as a DILF. Is this more outrageous than his self-proclaimed GOAT status? Now on @undisputed " https://t.co/2r7VzbcsQx — Cameron (@camroh9) July 14, 2021

LeBron James Making Rounds for Space Jam

James has been extra active on social media lately in an effort to promote his new Space Jam movie, which drops this week.

James hasn’t done a full media tour but did sit down with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett from the SmartLess podcast to talk about his future in the NBA — and beyond.

“I truly hope that I can finish my career with the Lakers,” James said on the podcast. “And how many years that is, if it’s four, five, six, whatever, seven, I hope I can continue to play the game. I love being in L.A., my family loves being in L.A. Being with a historical franchise like the Lakers is something like, it’s like me being in ‘Space Jam’ now. I never thought it’d be possible.” James was asked by Bateman about his post-basketball endeavors and if he could see himself becoming a Hollywood star like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. “I’m not against that,” James said, “Hey listen, The Rock, Dwayne Johnson, is incredible. I was watching him back in the WWE and he had all the hair at that time.”

James also weighed in on the GOAT debate and the constant comparisons he’s the target of.

“It can be exhausting,” James said. “I’ve always looked at it [like] any time you compare or mention me to the greats of the game, it’s humbling for me. The same people they put me in that category with are the guys I looked to for inspiration when I was growing up.”

LeBron James Taking Extra Rest in Stride

James is coming off a difficult year where he missed 26 of the Lakers final 30 games with an ankle injury and was less than 100% in the postseason. The Lakers were bounced in the first round, giving James more time off than usual, something he is embracing.

“It’s going to work wonders for me, obviously,” James said at the end of the year. “During the season I don’t even talk about rest, I don’t even like to put my mind and frame into that, it makes me weak. But in the offseason, I get an opportunity to rest. We’ve got like three months to recalibrate, get my ankle back to 100% where it was before that Atlanta game, and that’s the most important thing for me.”

There’s a strong belief that the Lakers will be back in the title hunt next season with James and Anthony Davis leading the way. The Lakers are behind only the Nets in terms of the top contenders, followed closely by the Warriors, Clippers, Bucks and Suns, per odds from BetOnline.ag.

READ NEXT: Lakers Forward Kyle Kuzma Among Those ‘Likeliest’ to be Trade