LeBron James Sounds Off on Dillon Brooks After Subtle Jab Ahead of Lakers-Grizzlies

After a rocky regular season, the Los Angeles Lakers persevered and earned their spot in the NBA Playoffs. They took down the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first game of the Play-In Tournament, cementing themselves as the seventh seed in the West.

They will now take on the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs. Despite their own off-the-court drama, the Grizzlies had a solid season, and while he’s not the biggest star, Dillon Brooks always manages to find himself in the spotlight. Ahead of the Lakers’ series against Memphis, LeBron James sent a message on Brooks.

“Dillon Brooks,” James said when going over the Grizzlies’ roster via Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints. “An opportunity to go out there, and you can’t disrespect him because he makes shots.”

"Dillon Brooks," James said when going over the Grizzlies' roster via Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints. "An opportunity to go out there, and you can't disrespect him because he makes shots."

LeBron James gives a thorough breakdown of the Grizzlies before joking that "Obviously, I haven't thought about Memphis one minute." LeBron also brought up Luke Kennard breaking his high school scoring record.

James’ comments about Brooks come shortly after the Grizzlies wing had something to say about him. Before LA’s win over the Timberwolves, when Brooks was asked about who he would want to play in a playoff series, he said the Lakers because he would want to take him down.

“I wouldn’t mind playing LeBron in a 7-game series,” Brooks said via ClutchPoints. “The legacy is there. First time back in the playoffs; knock him out right away. It’ll test us good. They got good pieces, good players. That’ll be a good first-round matchup for us.”

"I wouldn't mind playing LeBron [James] in a 7-game series. The legacy is there. First time back in the playoffs, knock him out right away. It'll test us good. They got good pieces, good players. That'll be a good 1st-round matchup for us." —Dillon Brooks

Now, the Lakers are Grizzlies are headed for a collision course in Round 1. While Memphis may be the much higher seed, the Lakers have played great basketball since the trade deadline, and any team with James on it has a chance to make a run.

Darvin Ham Sounds Off on D’Angelo Russell

Darvin Ham Postgame Interview | Los Angeles Lakers beat Minnesota Timberwolves 108-102

In their Play-In win over the Timberwolves, Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell struggled. But after the game, head coach Darvin Ham stressed how important he will be moving forward, regardless of his showing against Minnesota.

“You’re gonna have rough nights out here,” Ham said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “I have all the confidence in the world in D-Lo. We’re going to need him on this run that we plan to make. Starting with Game 1 at Memphis. You just got to be able to snap back and bounce back. It’s a long season. Some nights, it’s not going to be your night. Again, that’s why you try to fortify your roster with multiple players who are capable of, once you call their number, they’re able to not just go out there and gobble up minutes, but get minutes and play at a high level. That just happened to be Dennis [Schroder] tonight. But make no mistake about it, we brought D-Lo here to come out here and be D-Lo, and to make plays. So, we’ll sit down, we’ll watch film as a group, and definitely communicate and just let him know that we’re going to need him. This may be a one-off, no doubt about it, but he’s going to be in the thick of things, at the forefront of us having success in the postseason.”

Karl-Anthony Towns Praises Lakers After Win

Karl-Anthony Towns Talks Loss to the Lakers, Postgame Interview | NBA 2023 Play-in Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers – Full Game Highlights | April 11, 2023 | NBA 2023 Play-in

In addition, after the game, Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Town gave the Lakers credit for their performance in the victory.

“Give them credit,” Towns said via House of Highlights. “They, from what I can see without watching tape, they changed the game plan and was effective.”