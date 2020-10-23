Lakers Vet Shares Telling Insight on LeBron James’ Future With Team

It didn’t take that long to make it happen but LeBron James has brought a title back to the Los Angeles Lakers. The team has grown so accustomed to greatness but failed to live up to that status for almost a decade. LeBron with the help of Anthony Davis helped turn things around at a rapid pace.

There’s no doubt the Lakers are very happy to have LeBron on the squad. Unfortunately, there’s the fact that he’s turning 36 in December. He’s been able to defy Father Time thus far but it’ll catch up to him at some point. Lakers’ teammate Danny Green dropped some truth about LeBron’s future when talking about the potential of the star playing with his son.

“I think he would love to,” Green said, per Adam Zagoria of Forbes. “I don’t know if his body will hold up for another three years. I don’t think he wants to play in the NBA and not be able to play at the level that he’s playing at right now. And I think three years from now it will be tough. The way he‘s going, I would assume most people are a shell of themselves 20 years later.

“But I’m sure he would love to play with Bronny.”

LeBron Isn’t Like Anybody Else

It’s easy for Green and everybody else to look at LeBron’s age and believe that he’s nearing the end. However, it’s impossible to know for sure when the superstar might actually fall from grace. His ability to stay healthy has been unprecedented and he hasn’t appeared to slow down at all.

Also, LeBron’s skill set makes his game very adaptable. Sure, at some point he won’t be able to bully his way to the basket to make easy layups. Once that’s the case, LeBron will be able to focus on being a distributor. There’s no reason to think he can’t just be a really good point guard once he hits his late 30s or early 40s.

JR Smith Believes LeBron Could Win MVP Every Year

Though he put together an excellent campaign this past season, LeBron still fell short of winning the NBA MVP. At the end of the day, that probably doesn’t matter much considering he earned Finals MVP just a few weeks later. Longtime LeBron teammate JR Smith thinks that there could be an argument that the superstar has deserved MVP almost every year he’s played.

“For so long, so many people have been counting on his downfall,” Smith said on the All Things Covered podcast. “Even if you think about the accolades, he could win MVP every single year. But when they go up there to talk about the conversations, he’s always the third guy. It’s either Giannis or James. Or Russ or James. Or this or that person. And ‘oh you could always throw LeBron in there, look at his numbers.’ People get so bored with seeing greatness. It’s disrespectful to an extent. How can you say he’s the best player in the world [every year] and not give this man MVP? I’ve never understood that. He can go to any team and make a championship run.”

