LeBron James Delivers Crucial Injury Update After Return in Lakers Loss to Bulls

The Los Angeles Lakers need to keep their eyes on the prize as the playoffs inch closer and closer. They struggled mightily at the start of the year, but with their trade deadline moves, they have a chance to make some noise in the postseason.

LeBron James returned to action on Sunday afternoon in the Lakers’ loss to the Chicago Bulls. The Lakers superstar missed 14 straight games with a foot issue before coming back on Sunday. When asked about the potential need for surgery, James said that “two doctors” recommended it.

However, he said that the one doctor he trusted the most said it wasn’t necessary.

“I went to LeBron James of feet, and he told me I should [not get surgery],” James said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel.

James has missed a ton of time this year due to injuries, but if the Lakers want to make a real push for the playoffs, they need him on the court. They can only be at their best when he’s out there.

As for whether or not he will need surgery over the summer, James said he’d figure it out when the time comes.

“I don’t know. Right now, I don’t need it,” James said. “So, we’ll see what happens. I’ll probably get another MRI at the end of the season and go from there. But if I end up having to get surgery after the season, you guys won’t know. I don’t talk to you guys in the offseason, and by the time next season starts, I’ll be fine. I’ll be ready to go.”

In his return to the court, James played fairly well coming off the bench. He finished the night with 19 points, eight rebounds, and three assists on 6-of-11 shooting from the field and 0-of-2 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Darvin Ham Sounds Off on LeBron James

After the game, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said that James’ return was just about getting him reacclimated with the team.

“Tonight, it was really getting Bron back in and back out there,” Ham said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “It was great. And now we just got to, again, everybody gets on the same page, get back in rhythm with one another. Not saying that we were out of rhythm, but just getting back together and just playing. You know, 12:30 game, whatever. You can use excuse after excuse after excuse with Bron just now coming back, whatever. We just got to come out and play basketball as we’ve been. Playing on our toes. And we’ll fix the rest.”

Anthony Davis Sends Message on LeBron James

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis stressed the importance of him, James, and the rest of the team simply focusing on playing their games.

“Us coming out and playing Lakers basketball,” Davis said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “I mean, it’s not a two-man show. We got other guys who make our jobs easier. When guys are making shots, and we’re playing off fastbreak points and not taking the ball off the net the entire time, then we’re able to flourish. Both of us. So, just come out and just be LeBron James and Anthony Davis. All the other guys are going to be themselves. Don’t overthink it. Don’t put too much pressure on ourselves. Just come out and play basketball.”