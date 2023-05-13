Lakers Star LeBron James Shades Warriors Role Player in Post

JaMychal Green took a shot at Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James during their Western Conference Semifinals series and “The King” did not forget.

The Warriors and Lakers got into a war of words over the officiating, with head coach Steve Kerr saying that LA was flopping to get calls. Green called “cap” on James’ statement on the issue.

Bron’s latest IG post taking a shot at JaMychal Green with lyrics to Tuscan Leather: “Bench players talkin' like starters, I hate it” pic.twitter.com/OFnTQdiDf1 — Bronupdates (@Bronupdates) May 13, 2023

“I just know that we, our coaching staff and us players, we don’t work on flopping,” James said. “That’s not even a part of our game. Our game is to attack, attack the paint. We don’t mind physical contact. We actually like the contact, and we don’t shy away from it, so we’re just not a team that goes out there looking for flopping opportunities.

“That’s just not us. It’s never been — it’s actually never been any team that I’ve played on in my 20 years, where we’ve been a flopping team. But it is what it is. They have their right to say what they want to say.”

Green made a post on Instagram of James’ quote with a giant blue cap on his head — the internet slang to say that the four-time MVP was lying.

James isn’t one to get caught up in a trash-talking affair but he delivered some subtle shade towards Green in an Instagram post after the Lakers put the Warriors away in six games. He posted some photos from the series with Drake’s “Tuscan Leather” playing in the background.

The telling lyric: “Bench players talkin’ like starters, I hate it.”

James Also Fired Back at Dillon Brooks After First-Round Series

It’s not the first spat James has had in the postseason. He also was the target of some trash talk from Memphis Grizzlies pest Dillon Brooks.

“I don’t care — he’s old. You know what I mean?” Brooks said after a brief verbal spat with James in Game 2. “I was waiting for that. I was expecting him to do that Game 4, Game 5. He wanted to say something when I got my fourth foul. He should have been saying that earlier on. But I poke bears. I don’t respect no one until they come and give me 40.”

James didn’t respond during the series — which aligns with his reputation — but used some Jay Z lyrics after advancing to shade Brooks and the rest of the outspoken Grizzlies squad.

Unlike you little 🤬I'm a grown ass man

Big shoes to fill 🤬, grown ass pants

Prolly hustled with your pops, go ask your parents

Its apparent you're staring at a legend

Who, put a few little 🤬in the they place before

Trying to eat without saying they grace before! 🤫👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 29, 2023

“Unlike you little [expletive] I’m a grown a** man. Big shoes to fill [expletive], grown a** pants. Prolly hustled with your pops, go ask your parents,” James wrote. “It’s apparent you’re staring at a legend. Who, put a few little [expletive] in they place before. Trying to eat without saying they grace before!”

LeBron James Shows Respect for Nuggets Ahead of Matchup

The Lakers’ next test will be the Denver Nuggets, who finished as the top seed in the Western Conference. The Nuggets bested the Phoenix Suns in six games. James knows they’re in for another big challenge.

“They’ve been the No. 1 team in the West for a reason, and they’ve played exceptional basketball all year and we’re going [to Denver] with the utmost respect for their ball club, very well coached,” James said in his postgame press conference. “And obviously we know the dynamic of what [Nikola Jokic] brings to the game and also Jamal Murray being back fully healthy and the rest of those guys.”

The Nuggets have opened as the favorite in the series, coming in at -150, per Tipico Sportsbook.