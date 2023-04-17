LeBron James Makes Statement on Jaren Jackson Jr. After Lakers Beat Grizzlies

On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Lakers picked up a huge win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Things were close throughout the majority of the game, but in the fourth quarter, the Lakers blew the doors off of Memphis, securing the win.

Before that, however, Jaren Jackson Jr. made his mark on the offensive end of the court. He went on a few runs by himself as Ja Morant left the game with an injury. After the contest, LeBron James mentioned one of these runes.

“I think Jaren Jackson went on like a 5-0 run by himself,” James said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel.

Jackson put up some monster numbers in Game 1. He finished the night with 31 points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal, and two blocks on 13-of-21 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 shooting from behind the three-point line.

On Monday, Jackson Jr. was named the 2022-23 Defensive Player of the Year, which could fuel him heading into Game 2 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Jackson Jr.’s teammates, Desmond Bane, had some strong words after the game. He spoke about Anthony Davis’ performance and how Memphis is feeling about things moving forward.

“I think ball movement is going to have to be at a premium,” Bane told reporters after the 128-112 loss April 16. “Share the rock and make the simple play. He’s obviously a great defensive player and has been for a long time in this league. But I mean, I think that we’re going to be just fine.”

Davis put up some great numbers in Game 1 against the Grizzlies. He dropped 22 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the field, 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals, and seven blocks.

Desmond Bane Calls Out Lakers’ Rui Hachimura

Desmond Bane on Rui Hachimura: “It’s probably the best game of his career. It’s a seven-game series. Let’s see if he can do it again Wednesday.” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 16, 2023

In addition, Bane also had words for Lakers forward Rui Hachimura, who dropped 29 points off the bench for LA, leading them in scoring. He said that Hachimura likely won’t be able to replicate that performance.

“It’s probably the best game of his career,” Bane said via Tim MacMahon of ESPN. “It’s a seven-game series. Let’s see if he can do it again Wednesday.”

Darvin Ham Credits Lakers’ Jarred Vanderbilt

After the game, head coach Darvin Ham had some strong words for Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt. He spoke about Vanderbilt’s defensive ability – which has been on full display since he joined the team at the trade deadline – and how young players coming into the league should take notice.

“It’s a testament to him, and it’s a teachable moment for all young basketball players out there,” Ham said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “They just think it’s all about making threes or dunking on people or whatever. If you’re able to lock in defensively, rebound, and really embrace that role, there will always be a place for you on a high-level basketball team and in a high-level league such as the NBA. His ability to just lock in and be selfless. Taking tough matchups. Diving on the floor. Doing the dirty work. Setting screens. Going to the second or third action when he’s involved. It’s great. It’s invaluable. And I’m just happy we have an asset like that on our roster.”