LeBron James Admires Young All-Star, Eyeing Team-up in Future: Report

Though LeBron James is entering his 20th season in the NBA, he’s yet to show signs of slowing down. He could easily have several years left in the tank and could play well into his 40s. He’s with the Los Angeles Lakers now but could exercise some more flexibility after this season if the team isn’t any good.

LeBron is very observant and is a fan of many players around the NBA. He’s talked openly about how much he loves players like Luka Doncic and Ja Morant but there could be another young star he’s eyeing a possible team-up with. According to a source who spoke to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, LeBron is an admirer of Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown.

“LeBron may have a desire to be teammates with Jaylen in the future,” the source said.

Jaylen Brown has had an admirer in LeBron James for some time. Those in the know shared with me: “How does LeBron admire Brown but thinks Boston is racist at the same time?” And added: “LeBron may have a desire to be teammates with Jaylen in the future.” pic.twitter.com/sxyNLGpeQm — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) August 15, 2022

Brown is coming off his first season as an All-Star and was a big reason the Celtics were able to make it to the NBA Finals. The former third overall pick is a stout defensive player and is starting to come into his own as a scorer. It’s easy to see why LeBron has become a fan of his over the years.

Would LeBron Go to the Celtics?

While LeBron appears to like Brown a lot, they won’t be teaming up on the Celtics anytime soon. The Lakers star has burned that bridge for a number of reasons. First of all, going from the Lakers to the Celtics would be a huge leap considering the rivalry the teams have shared for decades. There’s no way Los Angeles is trading him to Boston.

Also, there’s the fact that LeBron has no love for the city of Boston. On a recent episode of “The Shop,” the future Hall of Famer was asked why he hates Boston so much. He said it was “because they’re racist as f***.”

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James on why he hates Boston Celtics fans: "Cause they racist as fuck." pic.twitter.com/LtXiEbARIP — The Recount Alt (@therecountalt) July 15, 2022

Making inflammatory comments like that certainly won’t make him a beloved player in the fan base. Once he made that statement, he killed any chances of playing for the Celtics. Obviously, things could change but it’s hard to imagine there’d be mutual interest if LeBron was available.

Could Lakers Land Brown?

Brown’s future might not even be in Boston. Whenever the Celtics are involved in trade rumors, he’s the first name to come up. He’s under contract until 2024 so he’s not dictating his future anytime soon. However, it’s not impossible that there’s a way for the Lakers to get him.

The problem is that it would likely take a deal surrounding Anthony Davis. Now, if LeBron feels like Davis’ best days are behind him and would rather play with a guy like Brown, then a deal would be more possible. Brown is younger than Davis and is a piece the Lakers could build around after LeBron retires. It’s still unlikely to happen considering Davis’ ceiling is so much higher but never underestimate LeBron’s ability to get what he wants.

