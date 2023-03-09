Former Lakers Teammate Takes Jab at LeBron James: ‘Going to Eat You Alive’

It’s no secret that LeBron James is one of the greatest players of all time. He’s brought championships to the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, and Cleveland Cavaliers and just recently broke the NBA’s all-time scoring record earlier in the season.

He’s helped bring success to a ton of teammates, as the superstar has become known for making the right play. However, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows when playing with James. According to former Lakers and Cavaliers teammate JR Smith, playing with James is a gift and a curse.

“Honestly, it’s a gift and a curse playing with Bron. I love Bron to death, and I love playing on his team because, for me, I feel like I thrive more under the pressure,” Smith said via Game Theory with Bomani Jones . “But a lot of guys don’t like it because it can go one of two ways. It’s either, what did you not do to help him win, and who else did not help him win. It’s like, bro, don’t get me wrong—yes, he had 40-15-9 or 8—but he missed a free throw, too.”

"He missed a free throw too. Don't just look at me because I missed a open shot. We all missin' out here!" J.R. Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) on the pressure of playing with LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/lhBj896YqA — Game Theory with Bomani Jones (@GameTheoryHBO) March 7, 2023

Smith won two championships with James – one in 2016 with the Cavaliers, and another with the Lakers in 2020.

In addition, Smith noted that the pressure of playing with James can eat some people alive.

“And I think for a lot of guys, it’s hard to — especially with the day and age we in, social media… we got analysts running around talking crazy,” said Smith. “And you playing on that team and I think they’re [the Lakers] what, 12th or 13th? And they are still the most talked-about team on TV. So, it’s always going to be that supporting cast of who’s not doing what… if you’re not built for that, you’re not made for that, it’s going to eat you alive.”

Austin Reaves Sounds Off on Anthony Davis

Right now, James is dealing with an injury that will sideline him for multiple weeks. In the meantime, Anthony Davis has taken over as the primary option for LA, and after the team’s recent win over the Memphis Grizzlies, Austin Reaves praised the big man for his dominant performance.

“He was an animal again, on both sides of the floor,” Reaves said via Spectrum SportsNet. “You know, that’s what we need from him right now. Bron’s out. D’Lo’s out. So, this is his team right now, and in the last five games or whatever, he’s done nothing but be spectacular, and that’s the Anthony Davis we know. We expect him to continue to do it.”

"He was an animal again on both ends of the floor." Austin Reaves (17 pts, 7 reb) on Anthony Davis' performance and the energy in the building. pic.twitter.com/1a3hcxALIN — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) March 8, 2023

Anthony Davis Praises Jarred Vanderbilt

In addition, Davis showed some love to Jarred Vanderbilt, as he has been playing great defense since joining the team at the trade deadline.

“Communication. [We] haven’t had much practice time, but when you have constant communication between the group, [it] tends to work out,” Davis said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “We’ve been playing extremely hard, but that kind of covers up for a lot of mistakes. So him [Vanderbilt] being a defensive guy, you know, myself, and then you add Dennis [Schroder], and AR [Reaves], and all these other guys that might not seem like defensive guys, but when you got a group of defensive guys around you, it only sparks that. So, it’s been fun. It’s been fun holding teams below their average. And that’s what we thrive at our best – getting stops and running. So, we got to continue to do that.”