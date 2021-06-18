Analyst Says Lakers’ LeBron James Doesn’t ‘Give a Damn’

It’s fun to talk about the best player in the world debate, but former NBAer turned ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins says Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James doesn’t care one bit about the argument.

Perkins sounded off in a recent tweet following Kevin Durant’s big performance that helped propel the Nets to a 3-2 advantage against the Milwaukee Bucks.

“To keep it a buck I don’t think Lebron James gives a damn about being the best player in the NBA!!! I mean the man is only entering his 19th season. Carry on…”

Durant put up 49 points on 16-of-23 shooting with 17 rebounds and 10 assists during his legendary night, playing every minute of the matchup. The performance set social media ablaze, even drawing a reaction from James.

James responded to the effort from Durant on Twitter, writing: “GREATNESS!! Appreciate it while you can people! #KD”

LeBron James Focused on Getting Back to Near 100%

Perkins has a point. James, who will be 37 years old next season, is not concerned about the elusive title of “best player in the world,” which is a very subjective title to being with.

After all, James was the MVP favorite at one point during the season, pacing the Lakers even when Anthony Davis was on the sideline. James averaged 25 points per game, 7.7 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game in the 45 games he played in last season.

James estimated that he was around 85% during the playoffs due to the high-ankle sprain that saw him miss time during the regular season.

“I’m not worried about anything,” James told Yahoo Sports. “I just need rest. I was told that from the beginning. I gave what I had.”

What James is looking forward to is some quality rest without urgency to get back to the court.

“It’s going to work wonders for me, obviously,” James said of getting some time off. “During the season I don’t even talk about rest, I don’t even like to put my mind and frame into that, it makes me weak. But in the offseason, I get an opportunity to rest. We’ve got like three months to recalibrate, get my ankle back to 100% where it was before that Atlanta game, and that’s the most important thing for me.”

LeBron James Named Second-Team All-NBA

James was named Second Team All-NBA — the 17th consecutive time James has been named to one of the All-NBA squads.

While James will welcome yet another accolade to his extensive resume, his primary goal is another title. To do that, the Lakers will have to improve the roster this offseason, or at least retain pieces like Alex Caruso, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dennis Schroder and others who could help them get back to the mountain top.

But beyond roster construction, the key for James and the Lakers is health — especially with himself and Anthony Davis — which he spoke about during his exit interview.

“Obviously the No. 1 thing for us is getting AD healthy,” James said. “It doesn’t matter what changes we make, we get big fella healthy and he’s back to what he was before the injury, get my ankle back right — which I 1,000% know that I’ll be 100% as far as my ankle when the season starts in October — and then go from there. That puts us in the best possible position to be successful next year.”

James recently went on a social media rant about the outbreak of injuries in the NBA this season and the fact that the league did not listen to him about the issues that came with a short offseason.

