Lakers Star LeBron James Makes Statement: ‘King Me’

LeBron James delivered a stern message to the rest of his NBA this week as his defending champion Los Angeles Lakers gear up for a title defense.

James posted some photos welcoming the new season with the caption: “Year 18. Back at it! Let’s get it.” But what caught some attention was his hashtag — #KingMe, a changeup from #WashedKing, which became his trademark last year.

With another title and Finals MVP under his belt, James could be sending a message when it comes to the GOAT — greatest of all-time — conversation.

James started using the “Washed King” hashtag last season, a way to call out those who doubted he could return to form after an injury and a disappointing 2019-20 season that saw him miss the playoffs for the first time since 2005.

“It’s just my personal motivation,” James told Mark Medina of USA Today last season of the hashtag. “I’m extra motivated to put myself in a position where I know I belong. It’s my personal motivation every single night to be on the floor and be great.”

LeBron James Points to His Tough Titles

After the NBA Finals, James has said the debate between him and Michael Jordan was one he didn’t want to get into.

“That’s not for me to question or wonder or debate. For me personally, I have a way that I play the game. I have a way that I lead. I have a way that I challenge my guys and myself…we call it barbershop talk,” James said. “You guys know how much I love Michael Jordan. I wear No. 23 because of Michael Jordan. When I first got my first pair of Jordans, you couldn’t tell me nothin’. So, ya’ll can do the debates. Ya’ll can figure that out.”

However, what James will admit is that his resume has — by his assessment — two of the toughest titles in history on it.

“The conversation is [always going to] be had and it’s great for debates because they want to compare eras, compare players and who they’ve seen,” James said during an appearance on the podcast Road Trippin’ with Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye, and Allie Clifton. “The one thing that I know for sure is that I’ve been a part of two teams [that have] won the two hardest championships in NBA league history.”

LeBron James, Lakers Primed for Another Championship Run

LeBron James reveals his reaction to the NBA's start date | NBA on ESPNLeBron James answers questions from reporters about winning the NBA championship in a bubble last season, the changes the Los Angeles Lakers made in the offseason and his (6:17) reaction to finding out the 2020-21 season would begin on Dec. 22. LeBron is asked about load management (15:50) for this season and how he’s feeling… 2020-12-07T22:15:01Z

The Lakers made some big additions in the offseason to play around James and Anthony Davis, making them the favorites this season. The Lakers are +210 to win the title, per Bovada. That’s a hefty number compared to the other contenders. The Nets are the next closest at +550.

“I guess the bull’s-eye just becomes even greater, if that’s even possible,” James told reporters this week about a possible repeat. “For me personally, the bull’s-eye has always been on my back — or my front — since I entered the league. You add in the Laker name on top of that, the Lakers franchise, the bull’s-eye has been on this franchise for a long time as well.”

The Lakers won their preseason opener on Friday against the Clippers, 87-81. James, Davis and a slew of other key Lakers did not play. The Lakers will open the regular season on Dec. 22 against the Clippers.

