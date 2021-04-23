Lakers Star LeBron James Sends Strong Message to Knicks

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has an interesting history with the New York Knicks. James has long been open about his love for playing at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks have been linked to James any time he has been a free agent including in 2010 when Gotham’s favorite team was among the leaders to sign the All-Star. All this is why James’ recent tweet is turning heads, especially among Knicks fans.

“Ain’t no denying DIPSET!” James said on Twitter. “And the league is simply better off when the Knicks are winning.”

James retweeted a message referencing the hip-hop group Dipset who went viral with a freestyle rap about the Knicks. With about a month to go before the playoffs, the Knicks are the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Knicks Were Reportedly the Favorite to Sign LeBron in 2010 Before a Disastrous Meeting

James ultimately ended up joining forces with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami in 2010. The Ringer’s Bill Simmons noted on his June 2020 podcast that the Knicks were James’ top choice heading into free agency before a disastrous meeting with the franchise.

“From everyone I’ve talked to in the know since then, it’s clear that the Knicks were the first choice,” Simmons explained. “I’m sorry Knicks fans, earmuffs, it was basically the Knicks to lose and they just couldn’t stay out of their own way and the stories are legendary. All of them are out at this point. …Well, they had the legendary meeting. Donnie Walsh was in the wheelchair and Dolan was Dolan. They didn’t have anything prepared, and it just couldn’t have gone worse by all accounts. It was a disaster and I think at that point, combined with the decade the Knicks had just had, I think those guys were just like, ‘f— it.'”

Heading into “The Decision,” there was still a buzz that James could sign with the Knicks. Even James’ future Lakers teammate Jared Dudley predicted the superstar was signing with the Knicks.

“Breaking News!!! My sources tell me Lebron will announce that he will be goin to the NY KNICKS tomorrow on ESPN,” Dudley tweeted on July 7, 2010. “This is serious.. WOW!!!!”

LeBron Is Under Contract with the Lakers Through the 2022-23 Season

Before Lakers fans get too worried by James’ recent tweet, the star is under contract with Los Angeles through the 2022-23 season. Smart money is on James retiring with the Lakers, but we have seen things change with other NBA superstars.

This is not the first time James expressed his admiration for the Knicks and New York City. James took to social media in 2020 after donating bikes to teens living in Harlem.

“Y’all know I love this city,” James tweeted on January 22, 2020. “Was great to be able to give back yesterday. Thing I love most about NYC…playing in the Garden! 🙏🏾👑”

As James’ career progresses, it appears all of his legendary games at Madison Square Garden will happen in an away uniform. Lakers fans are hoping it stays that way.