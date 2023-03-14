4 Teams Linked to LeBron James in Potential Lakers Trade Request: Sources

Things have been looking up for the Los Angeles Lakers. A rough start to the season provided a grim outlook, but their performance since the trade deadline has seriously turned things around, and now they’ll be looking to compete for the playoffs.

However, if things go south, the Lakers could look to make changes this summer. Or, more specifically, if they play poorly, LeBron James could always ask to be traded. And according to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, there are four teams that would make the most sense if James were to ask out – the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, New York Knicks, and Dallas Mavericks.

“It is hard to imagine him going anywhere except Cleveland if the Cavs could make that happen without giving up too many assets,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “Miami would have to be in the mix, too, and maybe a darkhorse – the Knicks and Mavericks. He has always wanted to play with those teams, with those players. He has an interest in Luka [Doncic] for sure.”

LeBron James, back on the court, taking free throws after shootaround in New Orleans pic.twitter.com/W7N6Vx71sw — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 14, 2023

With how well the Lakers have been playing, it seems likely that James runs it back with them next season, but there’s always the possibility that he decides to move on. But if he does leave, Anthony Davis would have to go with him.

“He has an obligation to Anthony Davis, and the only way he gets dealt is if Davis gets dealt, too,” the West executive told Deveney. “They do not necessarily have to go to the same place, but LeBron is largely responsible for AD being in Los Angeles and is not going to abandon him there. So, if Davis can go to [the] Chicago [Bulls] or [the] Milwaukee [Bucks] or somewhere like that, where he would be happy, then LeBron could look to go elsewhere, too.”

Lakers Receive LeBron James Injury Update

Right now, the Lakers are awaiting James’ return from injury as they look to make a postseason push. And they just recently received a crucial injury update on March 12.

“Despite seeing their three-game winning streak come to an end, there was one positive development for the Lakers on Sunday,” ESPN’s Dave McMenamin wrote on March 12. “LeBron James rejoined the team after being on a medically excused absence in the past week. The 20-year veteran is no longer wearing a walking boot. The tendon injury in his right foot will be reevaluated in approximately a week and a half, according to the team.”

Anthony Davis Praises Teammates After Loss

In other news, the Lakers lost to the Knicks on Sunday, and Davis played poorly on the offensive end. However, after the game, he praised his teammates, taking all of the blame for the defeat.

“Everything,” Davis said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel when asked what he could have done better in the game. “They had a good presence defensively. Offensively, I wasn’t there. Like I said, free throws, layups, the handle, the shots. Just everything offensively. Guys played well tonight. Did their jobs. Dennis [Schroder], D-Lo [D’Angelo Russell], Austin [Reaves], Wenyen [Gabriel], Rui [Hachimura] – all these guys did more than enough to help win the game. I didn’t do my part.”