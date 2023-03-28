Lakers Star LeBron James Issues Statement on Luka Doncic After Crucial Mavs Game

As the Los Angeles Lakers prepare to make a serious playoff push, LeBron James is also taking the time to show love to some of his NBA counterparts. On Tuesday night, the Dallas Mavericks took on the Indiana Pacers, and Luka Doncic dished out a gorgeous pass to Jaden Hardy.

James praised Doncic for the feat with a message on Twitter.

“Man that’s SIMPLY INSANE!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,” James tweeted.

Doncic was stuck in the corner of the court with two Pacers defenders in his face. He jumped up and delivered an insane cross-court pass to Hardy, who nailed the open three-point shot.

Dallas would go on to win the game in convincing fashion, ending a brutal four-game losing streak, and getting them back on track heading into the final stretch of the season.

Meanwhile, James just recently made his return to the court after missing 14-straight games for the Lakers. He returned to action against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday afternoon.

While he was out, James got multiple opinions on his injury, and according to him, “two doctors” suggested that he get surgery. However, when he went to “the LeBron James of feet,” he was told he didn’t need it.

That being said, James also admitted he may need it in the future, but that’s something he’ll worry about after the season.

“I don’t know. Right now, I don’t need it,” James said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “So, we’ll see what happens. I’ll probably get another MRI at the end of the season and go from there. But if I end up having to get surgery after the season, you guys won’t know. I don’t talk to you guys in the offseason, and by the time next season starts, I’ll be fine. I’ll be ready to go.”

Darvin Ham Sounds Off on LeBron James

Meanwhile, after the game, head coach Darvin Ham stated that the most important thing in James’ return was getting him reacclimated.

“Tonight, it was really getting Bron back in and back out there,” Ham said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “It was great. And now we just got to, again, everybody gets on the same page, get back in rhythm with one another. Not saying that we were out of rhythm, but just getting back together and just playing. You know, 12:30 game, whatever. You can use excuse after excuse after excuse with Bron just now coming back, whatever. We just got to come out and play basketball as we’ve been. Playing on our toes. And we’ll fix the rest.”

Anthony Davis Sends Message on LeBron James

In addition, Anthony Davis stated that, moving forward, all the Lakers need to focus on is playing their brand of basketball.

“Us coming out and playing Lakers basketball,” Davis said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “I mean, it’s not a two-man show. We got other guys who make our jobs easier. When guys are making shots, and we’re playing off fastbreak points and not taking the ball off the net the entire time, then we’re able to flourish. Both of us. So, just come out and just be LeBron James and Anthony Davis. All the other guys are going to be themselves. Don’t overthink it. Don’t put too much pressure on ourselves. Just come out and play basketball.”