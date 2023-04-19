LeBron James Puts Lakers on Notice Ahead of Game 3 vs. Grizzlies

After a disappointing Game 2 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies, LeBron James offered a warning to the Los Angeles Lakers as the team heads back to Crypto.com Arena in LA. James admitted that if the Lakers come out “comfortable” in Game 3 that the Grizzlies retake homecourt advantage in the series.

“If we’re comfortable, they’ll come in and take that homecourt advantage right back from us,” James noted in his April 19 postgame press conference, per Lakers Nation.

Los Angeles was able to snag Game 1 in Memphis, but James emphasized that the team should not be satisfied simply tying up the series. James posted 28 points, 12 rebounds and three assists as the Lakers came up short in Game 2.

“‘We shouldn’t feel comfortable going home with a 1-1 tie,’ LeBron says, adding that if they don’t show up ready, Memphis could easily take Game 3, which he calls ‘the most important in the series,'” SB Nation’s Harrison Faigen tweeted on April 19.

Darvin Ham Called Out Lakers for ‘Lethargic’ & ‘Irresponsible’ Start in Game 2 vs. Grizzlies

“It’s the first to four not the first to one…We anticipated a really grueling series.” Darvin Ham on his takeaways from tonight and how the #Lakers will prepare for Game 3 Saturday. pic.twitter.com/n8hpPb4Qe0 — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) April 20, 2023

The Lakers slow start against Memphis proved too costly to overcome in the second game of the series. The Grizzlies took a 15-point lead into halftime, and the Lakers’ late rally was too little, too late.

“Yeah, I think we came out a little bit lethargic in that first quarter, a little irresponsible with the ball, some unforced errors,” Ham told reporters on April 19. “I think in the first quarter, we had five turnovers that gave them in turn 10 points. But from that point on, I thought we clawed and we scratched and we fought. As the game wore on, the defense got better and better, and we just need to have that mentality at the start of the game.

“At the end of the day, obviously we wish we could have got this one as well, but that’s a helluva team over there. Really highly competitive ball club. I said it before the game, there’s a reason they are who they are with or without Ja [Morant].”

LeBron James Received Underwhelming Support From Anthony Davis & D’Angelo Russell in Game 2

Dillon Brooks stared down LeBron after this 3 👀 pic.twitter.com/8tkkrakCJW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 20, 2023

It was a disappointing night for James’ co-star as Anthony Davis struggled to find his footing in Game 2. Davis posted 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists while shooting four-of-14 from the floor. The big man sustained a cut above his right eye, but Davis emphasized that he will suit up for Game 3. D’Angelo Russell also struggled shooting just two-of-11 in the second game of the series.

“The Lakers have a lot of players who need to justify their minutes on one of the floor,” CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn tweeted on April 19. “If D’Angelo Russell isn’t playing well on offense, you’ve gotta get him out of the game. His defense kills you. The same is true for Jarred Vanderbilt, but in reverse.”

Vegas appears to have faith that the Lakers will bounce back in their first home game of the series. Los Angeles opens as a 4.5-point favorite over Memphis for Game 3, per FanDuel. All eyes continue to be on Ja Morant who was sidelined for Game 2 with a hand injury.