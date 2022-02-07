LeBron James Sends Strong Message to Laker Teammates

LeBron James returned for the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday in a 122-115 overtime win against the New York Knicks, making his presence felt with a triple-double.

After the game, he shared a strong message for his Laker teammates that centered around one word — accountability.

“It’s all about taking accountability for your own actions every game,” James said in his on-court interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews. “If you want change, you have to look yourself in the mirror and demand more out of yourself and it’ll trickle down to the rest of the ball club.”

The Lakers were down by as many as 21 points against the Knicks but something changed at halftime, with LA taking over the game with a dominant 31-13 third quarter. Perhaps James hit on the “accountability” topic in the locker room, spurring what could end up being a galvanizing moment for the Lakers.

It’s been a tough season for the Lakers, who moved to 26-28 following the win. Prior to his return against the Knicks, James was dealing with some swelling in his left knee that forced him to miss five games. The Lakers went 1-4 over that span and his absence was a glaring hole for LA.

“He’s incredible,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “I guess the time off served him well. … But just played a great basketball game. His defensive competitive spirit and IQ is everything to us and the way he scores the basketball in all ways and the way he sets up teammates it’s just, it’s rare and he was special tonight. Just a great performance.”

James was sensational for the Lakers against the Knicks, although that’s what his teammates have come to expect from him.

“It’s a hell of a return,” James’ Lakers co-star Anthony Davis said. “He did what he did. I think he had a triple-double, right? So, he’s doing LeBron-type things. Expected nothing less from him. Efficient from the field. S–t, he did what he’s supposed to do. He helped us, for sure. So, I missed him.”

Davis has been no slouch himself. The big man is averaging 29.3 points, 16.3 rebounds and three blocks per game over his last three games.

James’ Workload Not Ideal in OT Win

With James dealing with his knee issues, playing him nearly 40 minutes in his return was less than ideal for the Lakers.

“We didn’t want to play him 39 minutes and obviously the overtime impacted that,” Vogel said.

However, it’s fair to say nobody would have been able to pull James off the court in crunch time, so the best the Vogel and the Lakers could do was roll with it and try to pick up the win.

“I think the biggest thing that we missed with ‘Bron down the stretch in close games is that middle-linebacker voice and the guy that can guard any position,” Vogel said. “And the guy who’s gonna be talking out coverages and making sure there’s very few if any breakdowns. And, obviously, then he’s big on the glass.”

The Lakers have four games left before the All-Star Break, including a matchup against the Bucks on Tuesday.