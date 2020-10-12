Lakers’ LeBron James Sends Stern Message After NBA Finals Win

The championship drought is finally over for the Los Angeles Lakers!

After almost a decade without a title, LeBron James and Anthony Davis were able to lead the team back to the promised land. The NBA Finals in with Game 6 with a dominant performance from the Lakers. They controlled the Miami Heat all game and it was never really even close.

All season, the Clippers were the talk of the town. While everybody knew the Lakers would be good, not many were pegging them as the favorites to win the title. They proved a lot of people wrong. LeBron sent a strong message after the historic win.

“It means a lot to represent this franchise,” LeBron said. “I told Jeanie [Buss] when I came here that I was going to put this franchise back in the position it belongs. … For me to be part of some such a historical franchise, it’s an unbelievable feeling, not only for myself and my teammates but for the organization, for the coaches, for the trainers. … We just want our respect, Rob [Pelinka] want his respect, coach Vogel wants his respect, the Lakers organization wants there respect and I want my damn respect, too.”

Lakers Tie Celtics for Most Titles in NBA History

For a very long time, the Boston Celtics have owned the record for most NBA titles ever. The Lakers have finally tied them with number 17. The two teams have been rivals for decades so it’s only fitting that they are tied.

Considering the Celtics are a top team in the Eastern Conference, it’s not impossible to think that the two teams could meet in the Finals soon to settle which franchise is the greatest in NBA history.

For Kobe

The Lakers were dealt a very tough hand earlier in the season when the news broke that team legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash. There probably isn’t a player in the NBA that meant more to a franchise than what Kobe meant to the Lakers. Since his death, the team has been very clear that this season is dedicated to him.

Kobe had a relationship with many players on the team and Anthony Davis had to honor the legend.

“We didn’t let him down … We did it for him,” Davis said of Kobe after the win.

Everybody knows that Kobe was all about winning and the Lakers. There would’ve been no better way to honor the legend than by bringing a title back to Los Angeles. Despite many ups and downs, LeBron and Davis were able to pull it off. It was an unpredicted season and the team had to survive the stresses of the NBA bubble. All the trials and tribulations are finally worth it for a team that worked so hard to get there. There’s no doubt that Kobe would be proud of the monumental victory.

