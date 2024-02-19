LeBron James Shares His Version of Lakers-Warriors Trade Talks

LeBron James had a surprising revelation on what transpired during the last 24 hours leading to the February 8 trade deadline when the Golden State Warriors checked in with the Los Angeles Lakers about his availability.

James claimed he wasn’t aware of the Warriors-Lakers trade talks until ESPN reported it on February 14.

“It [the trade talks] didn’t go far at all,” James said on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” broadcast before the 2024 NBA All-Star Game on February 18. “I actually heard about it when everybody else heard about it. Obviously, you know, Charles [Barkley] has been in the league, Kenny [Smith] has been in the league, Shaq has been in the league… and sometimes, there are conversations that happen behind closed doors that you don’t even know about and until I guess if it’s real or not then they’ll bring it to you. But it never even got to me so I heard it when the reports dropped as well.”

According to the ESPN report, the trade talk began at the ownership level, suggesting the Warriors seriously considered trading for him. But Lakers owner Jeanie Buss then instructed Warriors owner Joe Lacob to talk to James’ representation, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul.

In the end, the answer was returned resoundingly on the eve of the trade deadline: Paul told Lacob and Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr., that James had no interest in a trade and wanted to remain a Laker, sources said. When Dunleavy reached out to Lakers GM Rob Pelinka in those pretrade deadline hours, Dunleavy had been told the same: The Lakers wanted to keep James, sources said.

LeBron James Hopeful to Retire as a Laker

During his pre-All-Star game media availability, James reiterated his commitment to the Lakers.

“I am a Laker and I’m happy, and been very happy being a Laker the last six years,” James told reporters. “Hopefully, it stays that way. But I don’t have the answer to how long it is or which uniform I’ll be in. Hopefully, it is with the Lakers. It’s a great organization and so many greats. But we’ll see. I don’t know how it’s going to end, but it’s coming it’s coming for sure.”

The 39-year-old James has a $51.4 million player option for next season. And the Lakers have three first-round picks in the offseason to make a meaningful trade.

But that won’t deter the Warriors from trying to trade for him again, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe. Another factor that is hanging above James’ future is his son, Bronny, who is eligible to enter the NBA Draft in June.

James repeatedly said in the past that he wanted to play with his son before retirement.

Quiet All-Star Game

James just logged 14 minutes, the second time in a row he’s played that low in the All-Star game. He finished with his second-fewest scoring performance in the midseason classic with eight points on 4 of 10 shots with four rebounds and three assists.

It wasn’t surprising though as he played his historic 20th All-Star game and also had been dealing with a nagging ankle injury.

James sat out the Lakers’ last game — a 138-122 win in Utah against the Jazz — with a left ankle peroneal tendinopathy.