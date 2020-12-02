LeBron James on if Former All-Star Will Join Lakers: ‘We’ll See’

With the new NBA season closing in, the Los Angeles Lakers should pretty much be done making moves. They recently re-signed Jared Dudley, who should fill one of the final roster spots. However, the Lakers could consider bringing back a team legend.

Since the team signed Marc Gasol, there’s been chatter about them also signing his brother Pau. The two-time Lakers champion hasn’t been shy about wanting to return to the team and it’s possible there could be mutual interest. LeBron James was recently asked if Pau is coming back and he gave an interesting answer.

We’ll see. We’ll see. Maybe I … We’ll see,” LeBron said on the Road Trippin’ podcast.

LeBron is likely very aware of the moves the Lakers plan to make but it’s notable that he didn’t rule out a Gasol signing. The Spanish big man deserves a lot of credit for helping save the team during the post-Shaquille O’Neal years. His days as an effective player are over but he could be a trusty veteran to have on the bench, similar to Dudley. If the Lakers have some room, they should at least consider bringing Gasol back.

"@MarcGasol has my Defensive POY trophy at his house but that's not here or there." 😂 @KingJames talks about his new teammates on tomorrow night's @RoadTrippinPod at 8 PM on Spectrum SportsNet. 🍷 @RealAClifton @Rjeff24 pic.twitter.com/6dg4hCUFN7 — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) December 1, 2020

ALL the latest Los Angeles Lakers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lakers newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Lakers Newsletter!

LeBron Believes Lakers Can Repeat

There are teams around the NBA who improved this offseason but the Lakers are still going to be the favorites to win it all again. LeBron didn’t show any signs of slowing down last season so he should be in for another big year. He believes Los Angeles has what it takes to win again.

“We can [repeat]. I mean, it’s that simple,” LeBron said. “We absolutely can. … First of all, it all starts with health. You have to have some luck. You have to have health. If we can stay healthy.”

The Lakers arguably got even better this offseason. The shortened offseason is a concern considering the team just recently finished winning the title. If they can play it smart and keep their superstars somewhat fresh for the playoffs, the Lakers set the record for most championships in NBA history.

LeBron Praises Lakers’ Additions

One concerning thing about the Lakers’ roster last year is that it was filled with older players. This offseason, the team has shed some older guys in favor of young studs. LeBron is feeling good about the team’s new players.

“We did get younger,” LeBron said. “We have a 27-year-old point guard [in Dennis Schroder]. We got the 27-year-old Sixth Man of the Year award [winner] in [Montrezl Harrell]. We got younger. We got Marc, who is a Defensive Player of the Year and his IQ, not only playing against him in the NBA, but also playing against him versus Spain with the national team.”

Though LeBron could still play for a few more years, the Lakers need to be thinking about their future beyond the superstar. Adding players like Schroder and Harrell shows that the team is committed to sustaining success for years to come. They need to keep Anthony Davis happy if they want him to stay for the long-term. A big way to do that is to surround him with young talent that he can play with after LeBron retires.

READ NEXT: Lakers May Not Give in to Early Dennis Schroder Demands: Report

