Lakers’ LeBron James Responds to Call for Expulsion From NBA

As long as LeBron James is in the NBA, games won’t be on at an Ohio bar that’s asking for the Los Angeles Lakers superstar to be “expelled” from the NBA.

Linne’s Pub announced that they would not be showing NBA games following the recent controversy surrounding James’ comments on the Ma’Khia Bryant shooting in Columbus.

“If anyone wants to watch an NBA game, don’t come to Linnie’s Pub. We will not air them until Lebron James has been expelled from the NBA,” the post read.

“They just need to play the game and that’s it,” bar owner Jay Linneman added in an interview with the Cincinnati Enquirer. “Their opinion doesn’t really matter. They’re using their position to push their opinions, and that’s just not right.”

James responded to the claim from the bar in his hometown state and obviously wasn’t taking it too seriously.

“Aww Damn! I was headed there to watch our game tonight and have a drink! Welp,” James wrote on Saturday.

LeBron James Explains Deleted Tweet

James was under fire for a tweet that read “YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY,” with a photo of officer Nicholas Reardon. James deleted the tweet and explained himself in a series of tweets.

“I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because it’s being used to create more hate. This isn’t about one officer. It’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY,” James wrote on Twitter, before continuing. “ANGER does any of us any good and that includes myself! Gathering all the facts and educating does though! My anger still is here for what happened that lil girl. My sympathy for her family and may justice prevail!”

That explanation was not good enough for some, including former President Donald Trump, who felt the need to release a statement on James’ statement.

“LeBron James should focus on basketball rather than presiding over the destruction of the NBA, which has just recorded the lowest television RATINGS, by far, in the long and distinguished history of the league. His RACIST rants are divisive, nasty, insulting, and demeaning. He may be a great basketball player, but he is doing nothing to bring our country together!

NEW: President Trump releases a statement ripping LeBron James: "His RACIST rants are divisive, nasty, insulting and demeaning. He may be a great basketball player, but he is doing nothing to bring our Country together!" pic.twitter.com/fIOxJ27dMB — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 23, 2021

James and Trump have verbally spared before, with chants of “LeBron James sucks.” breaking out at one of the former President’s rallies.

LeBron James Preparing for Return to Court

James has been out for over a month dealing with a high-ankle sprain. He was an MVP candidate at the time of the injury, averaging 25.4 points on 51.3 percent shooting to go with 7.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists.

The Lakers are currently sitting in fifth place in the Western Conference standings, nine games back of the first place Jazz and just 3.5 games ahead of the eighth-place Grizzlies.

James return would bolster their hopes and he could be back as soon as next week, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

