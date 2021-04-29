Lakers’ LeBron James Caught Responding to Heckler During Loss

LeBron James wasn’t suited up for the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards, but he still heard it from the few fans in attendance.

With the lack of noise during a TV timeout, a fan could be heard yelling on a now viral video: “You’re a big baby LeBron.”

Fan: “Hey LeBron you’re a big baby” *LeBron starts crying like a baby* 💀 pic.twitter.com/iGp5q84cXx — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 29, 2021

While standing up near the bench, James can then be heard fake crying in response to the fan, drawing some laughs from onlookers.

The moment was part of a disappointing night for the Lakers, who dropped the game 116-107 to the streaking Wizards. With James still on the sideline with a high-ankle sprain he suffered over a month ago, the Lakers are searching for a sense of desparation with the end of the season on the horizon.

“We control our own destiny,” Davis told reporters on a postgame video conference, per ESPN. “So we have to start playing with a sense of desperation, even though we are in the playoffs as of right now. But we’re not that far off from being in play-in games. So we’ve got to play with a sense of desperation, as well.”

LeBron James Had Encounter With ‘Courtside Karen’

There’s no doubt — James and the rest of the players around the league are happy to have fans back in the building. But James has already had his share of encounters with fans, most notably with “courtside Karen” in Atlanta.

James got into a verbal altercation with a fan — later identified as Juliana Carlos — who was kicked out midway through the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks. Juliana Carlos got the boot with three others — including her husband Chris Carlos — after yelling at James and refusing to put on her mask.

Courtside Karen was MAD MAD!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 2, 2021

Carlos’ explanation of the situation didn’t exactly make it look any better, saying she would “f— up” James up if he talked to her husband one more time.

“So, I’m minding my own business and Chris has been a Hawks fan forever. He’s been watching the games for 10 years. Whatever, he has this issue with LeBron. I don’t have an issue with LeBron. I don’t give a f— about LeBron,” she says in the video, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. “Anyway, I’m minding my own business, drinking my [beverage], having fun. All of the sudden, LeBron says something to my husband and I see this and I stand up and I go, ‘Don’t f—ing talk to my husband!’ And he looks at me and he goes, ‘Sit the f— down, bitch.’ And I go, ‘Don’t f—ing call me a bitch. You sit the f— down. Get the f— out of here. Don’t f—ing talk to my husband like that.’”

Carlos later apologized on social media for her actions, taking “full responsibility.”

LeBron James Close to Return

James is reportedly on track to return to the court this week, per a report from Kyle Goon of the OC Register.

“A person who has received reports of the 36-year-old’s workouts told Southern California News Group that James could be on track to play next week after positive feedback on his recovery from a right high ankle sprain. That would put James in the range of a Monday game against the Denver Nuggets, a Thursday road game against the Clippers, or a Friday road game against the Portland Trail Blazers.”

James’ teammate, Dennis Schroder, also provided a tip that James could be back soon.

“He’s close, I can tell you that much,” Schroder told reporters on Monday.

The Lakers are on the road for their next three, before returning to Staples Center to take on the Clippers. The Lakers are currently in the No. 5 spot but have the Mavericks and Trail Blazers hot on their heels. The defending champs are 8-12 without James in the lineup.

