Lakers Star LeBron James Rips Officials After Latest Loss to Clippers

LeBron James was not happy with the officials after the Los Angeles Lakers‘ latest loss to the Clippers, saying he might put more effort into flopping going forward.

James shot just four free throws in the loss and is averaging just 4.9 per game this season. That’s down from the six he averaged last season and the four-time MVP made it a point after the game to detail what he feels has been a lack of calls.

“I love physicality. But I also would like for the whistle to be blown when I get hit. Four free throws once again,” James said. “I looked at a lot of guys tonight, shooting a lot of jump shots. They are going nine and 13 times to the free throw line. I got to learn how to flop or something, seriously. I need to learn how to do that — swipe my head back or do something to get to the free throw line. It’s getting a bit repetitive.”

James also talked about the officiating after the loss to the Cavaliers, saying refs had told him that they’ve missed fouls.

“Last game I got bumped, knocked off the path a few times and at halftime, the refs came to me and told me they missed it,” James said. “That’s kinda been what they’ve been telling me over the last couple of years that they just missed it.”

Fellow stars Giannis Antetokounmpo (12.3 free throws per game) and Luka Doncic (11.6) are currently leading the league in free throw attempts per game.

James finished the contest with 30 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

LeBron James Injures Groin Against Clippers

Play

LeBron James on his Groin Injury, Postgame Interview Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers – Full Game Highlights | November 9, 2022 | 2022-23 NBA Season 📌 Follow our Instagram: instagram.com/houseofhighlights 📌 Follow our TikTok: tiktok.com/@houseofhighlights 📌 Follow our Facebook: facebook.com/houseofhighlight #HouseofHighlights #NBA 2022-11-10T06:46:39Z

The larger concern for James and the Lakers is his status going forward after he exited with a groin injury. He’s scheduled to get imaging on the injury on Thursday and the team will then know how much time he’ll miss.

James said he felt a “spasm or strain” in his groin. He noted it was not as bad as the groin injury he suffered in 2018 that forced him to miss 27 games. James missed a game earlier in the week with soreness in his foot, although he downplayed the severity of that ailment.

“I’ve missed one game. I’ve been fine,” the 37-year-old James said. “You guys act like I’ve sat out every game this season. I’ve missed one game and to be completely honest, if it was a playoff game, I probably would have played even though my foot was acting up.”

LeBron James Plans to Stay ‘Engaged’ Despite Injury

The Lakers sit at 2-10 in the basement of the Western Conference and now face the possibility of being without James for an extended stretch depending on the severity of the injury. While he might have to spend some time away from the court, James promised to stay engaged as the team looks to turn things around.

“You can always be thinking about what you can do better,” James said. “Watching the game tomorrow, get the film from the coaching staff, ask for the film — any way to keep your mind engaged in film, even if you aren’t doing basketball activities. Understanding that there is still a job at hand. It shouldn’t be that hard.”

James has no concerns about the injury throwing off his game for when he does eventually return, putting faith in the relentless work he puts in.

“It is what it is. I’m never worried about myself getting into a rhythm. I’m never worried about that because I put the work in. I’m not worried about my body either because I put the work in. My body will let me know when it’s time to go and I’ll be ready to go. I’m not one to feel no way about it.”

The Lakers’ next game is on Friday against the Kings.