Lakers Star LeBron James Roasted by Suns Forward After Loss

The Phoenix Suns tuned out the doubters and eliminated LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in their first-round NBA playoff series.

Veteran forward Jae Crowder has gone head to head with James in the postseason multiple times and took a moment to gloat after coming out victorious against “The King” in their latest rivalry.

Crowder busted out a salsa dance move during the final seconds of the Suns’ 113-110 Game 6 win, poking fun at a Mountain Dew commercial James recently debuted. Crowder was hilariously ejected for the taunt — the second time he hit the locker room early in the series.

Crowder kept the trash talk going off the court via social media with a reference to an early message from LeBron James.

“AINT NO FUN WHEN THE RABBIT GOT THE GUN.!! 12 MORE TO GO.!! BIG 99,” Crowder wrote.

James original tweet read: “It’s all fun and games until the [rabbit] got the gun!”

It’s all fun and games until the 🐰 got the gun! 😡😤😡😤👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 7, 2021

Channing Frye: LeBron James Should Retire

The Lakers just did not have enough firepower to battle through the multiple injuries to James and Anthony Davis. James estimated that he was around 85% for the series due to his hurt ankle, per Yahoo Sports.

Despite that, James averaged 23.3 points, 8.0 assists and 7.2 rebounds in the series, which is nothing to scoff at. However, his former teammate and now TNT talking head Channing Frye thinks James should hang it up.

“If LeBron is averaging less than 25 points a game, I think he should retire… Who are the Lakers bringing in that can put him over the top?” –@channingfrye talks LeBron's future with @KingJosiah54 & @TaylorRooks on #NBATwitterLive pic.twitter.com/j5gudgrBfk — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 4, 2021

“Here’s my thing,” Frye said in a live NBA Twitter session during Game 6 between the Suns and Lakers. “If LeBron is averaging less than 25 points a game, which he’s been averaging, I think he should retire. That’s a crazy thing for me to say but if he leaves the game averaging 25 points a game right. Also, I’m gonna add another level on this. Who are the Lakers bringing in or trading for that can put him over over the top? Have you seen the free agents? There’s nobody.”

If the Lakers run it back with the majority of the roster — with James and Davis as the core — they should be able to make a run at a title. After all, there’s a reason they were favorites to repeat at the start of the season. Health will be the key.

LeBron James Eager For Time Off

James has played more basketball than anyone over the last year, leading the way for the Lakers in the bubble and then having a historically short offseason to get ready for this year.

James will be 37 years old next season and wants to get his ankle back to where it was before the injury while he has some time off.

“It’s going to work wonders for me, obviously,” James said getting some rest. “During the season I don’t even talk about rest, I don’t even like to put my mind and frame into that, it makes me weak. But in the offseason, I get an opportunity to rest. We’ve got like three months to recalibrate, get my ankle back to 100% where it was before that Atlanta game, and that’s the most important thing for me.

“Everything else feels extremely well. My ankle was the only thing that was kind of bothering me… in the later stage of the season, and never fully got back to where it was before the injury,” James continued. “But I’m happy I was able to go out there and at least try to help our team win.”

James added that he won’t be playing for Team USA at the Olympics.

READ NEXT: Lakers Guard Dennis Schroder Trolls Team After Loss to Suns