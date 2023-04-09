LeBron James Sends Message on Rui Hachimura After Lakers Beat Jazz

The Los Angeles Lakers have secured their spot in the Play-In Tournament. After a rough start to the season saw them jump out to a 2-10 record, there seemed to be little hope of success, but they found a way to turn things around and make a huge push, in large part thanks to their trade deadline moves.

On Sunday afternoon, they took down the Utah Jazz, helping them maintain a top spot in the Play-In. Rui Hachimura played well off the bench, despite his poor three-point shooting, once again earning substantial minutes. After the game, LeBron James spoke about how well Hachimura has been fitting in.

“He’s a super competitor, and he wants to be great,” James said of Hachimura via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “He wants to be held accountable. He’s always asking me what he can do better to help this team [and] how can he be better to help this team, not only when he’s on the floor, but he wants to be on the floor. I feel like we complement each other very well along with AR [Austin Reaves]. I complement myself with AR very well. And obviously, we know what myself and AD [Anthony Davis] will be able to do. But Rui is, the more minutes when he knows he’s going to play, when he gets that routine off of consistency, he shows what he’s capable of doing.”

Hachimura came off the bench for the Lakers against the Jazz on Sunday. He finished the night with 12 points, five rebounds, and two assists on 5-of-14 shooting from the field and 0-of-6 shooting from behind the three-point line.

As for James, he led the way for the Lakers. He ended the game with 36 points, six rebounds, and six assists on 13-of-25 shooting from the floor and 8-of-14 shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

Darvin Ham Sends Message on Lakers Depth

In the Lakers’ previous game against the short-handed Phoenix Suns, the team’s role players – Reaves, D’Angelo Russell, and Malik Beasley – all played well. Head coach Darvin Ham spoke about them post-game.

“It’s huge. For those guys [Reaves, Russell, and Beasley] to be able to carry the load and make some shots and have their own different segments during the game, it’s huge, man,” Ham said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “The more pressure we can take off Bron and AD so they don’t have to to go out and save the day or make every play, the better. When they can just play manageable minutes, and those other guys step up and come out and play well, it just makes us that much more dangerous, and it also saves some gas for our two big dogs.”

Malik Beasley Discusses Shooting Woes

Beasley’s performance against the Suns was huge, as he had been struggling with his shot. After the game, Beasley spoke about his mindset.

“Just kept working hard,” Beasley said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “Like I said, I’ve put in a lot of work. So, at some point, it’s going to fall, and tonight, it did. And hopefully, it continues through the playoffs. That’s what time I really want it to come.”