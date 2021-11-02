LeBron James, Russell Westbrook Go Viral With Epic Costumes [LOOK]

LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and plenty of their Los Angeles Lakers teammates celebrated the holiday with some epic costumes. James took to Instagram to show off his Freddy Krueger look inspired by A Nightmare on Elm Street horror movie series. The Lakers star’s costume was complete with makeup, hat and a glove featuring metal blades.

“’Sticks And Stones May Break My Bones But Nothing Will Ever Kill Me’ SWEET DREAMS 🛌,” James noted as he shared a photo of his costume along with a picture of the original Krueger.

James’ teammate Russell Westbrook also got in on the action by dressing as Chucky, another scary movie character. Westbrook’s wife Nina Westbrook helped complete the theme by dressing as the Bride of Chucky.

James posted videos from his annual Halloween party as he hosted his Lakers teammates for a holiday costume celebration.

#HappyHalloween2021

LeBron as Freddy

AD as Candyman

Russ as Chucky pic.twitter.com/QcjeGOB8IW — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 31, 2021

A.D. Dressed as the Movie Character Candyman

Movie characters were a popular costume choice among Lakers players. Anthony Davis got in on the action by dressing as Candyman, another horror movie character. Davis’ wife Marlane joined him as Bloody Mary from another scary film. When asked about the best costumes among Lakers players, Davis and James gave each other the award for the top Halloween look.

James admitted there is some Halloween candy at his house, but he is going to stay away from the sugar rush. It is no surprise given how much effort James puts into his health and fitness regimen.

“It’s probably a lot of candy in the household right now, just probably for my daughter,” James noted during his October 31 press conference. “My boys aren’t candy guys, candy kids. They used to be, but I got grown men in my house now. So, they don’t really eat a bunch of candy, so it’s probably just my daughter. And she can have whatever she want, obviously, but I’ll stay away from [it].”

Vogel Cited Recent Film Sessions for the Team’s Improved Defense

The Lakers have had a scary start to the season, but it is not a complete surprise given the team overhauled nearly their entire roster this summer. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel pointed to the defensive side of the ball as his main concern for the team but cited a big improvement after the win over the Rockets.

“Huge growth on the defensive side of the ball, not because of the lineup but because of our work,” Vogel explained during his October 31 press conference. “We’ve been really hammering the details with these guys, the areas that we’ve been failing and we’ve had very productive film sessions and they’ve been challenged with things like containment and executing their coverages the right way and finishing possessions, which we did a much better job hitting people. [We were] very relaxed with our box out[s] the last few games, but all those areas were improved tonight.”