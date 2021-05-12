Lakers’ LeBron James Shares Strong Reaction to Russell Westbrook News

Russell Westbrook is only 32-years-old but he’s already cemented himself as an important part of NBA history. The Washington Wizards star passed Oscar Robertson as the league’s all-time leader in triple-doubles with his 182nd. It’s a truly remarkable feat and it’s hard to imagine anybody passing Westbrook up anytime soon.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is also known for regularly getting triple-doubles but the 99 he’s gotten in his career pails in comparison to Westbrook. He sent the Wizards guard a strong message after the news broke.

Nikola Jokic is six years younger than Westbrook so he’s the only active player who could even get close to the record. Regardless, it’s a very impressive feat and it’s a record that has stood since Robertson retired in 1974. Westbrook takes a lot of heat from the media due to his playing style not necessarily leading to wins. However, he will forever be part of basketball history due to his triple-doubles. Since he’s still relatively young, he should have no problem making the record even more unobtainable.

LeBron Should Be Making Return to Court Soon

The Lakers would like their triple-double king back on the court. After a brief return from injury, LeBron was forced to miss more time as he gets healthy for the playoffs. All signs are finally starting to point in the right direction. The team announced that he is questionable to return against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

LeBron, AD and Alex Caruso are all listed as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game vs. Rockets: pic.twitter.com/IDrgmWrQPk — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) May 12, 2021

The Rockets possibly have the worst team in the NBA so if LeBron plays, his minutes should be very limited. Having a more laid-back return could be good for the superstar. He won’t need to exert too much effort for his team to win. The Lakers should be careful with just a couple of games left. The play-in tournament is likely for Los Angeles so they’ll have some really important games coming up soon.

Anthony Davis Hoping for a LeBron Return

After going through their worst slump of the season, the Lakers appear to be getting back into rhythm. They had an impressive win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday and another strong win against the New York Knicks on Tuesday. Even if the team wins out, they still need a lot to happen to avoid the play-in tournament. At this point, the Lakers shouldn’t too worried about wins and losses. The main focus needs to be getting the team into a good spot before the playoffs start.

Anthony Davis is looking like his old self again but he knows that the Lakers need LeBron back as soon as possible.

“We know the position we are in. We are playing desperate. That is all we can do,” Davis said after Tuesday’s win over the Knicks. “This win is a confidence booster for us. If LeBron comes back tomorrow, hopefully, we can get him acclimated and back in the rhythm. We want him to get healthy and be ready for the playoffs.”

It sounds like LeBron is on the right track and should be back on the court very soon.

