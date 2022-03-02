LeBron James Has Made Decision on Shutting It Down for Season: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers just can’t figure out how to turn things around this season. The recent All-Star break certainly didn’t help at all. Since returning from vacation has lost three in a row all at home. LeBron James is doing the best he can but he’s receiving very little help.

As the Lakers continue to lose, a championship seems less likely. In fact, the team could miss the playoffs altogether. The New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers are closing in on the ninth and 10th seeds in the Western Conference. If Los Angeles drops to 11, they won’t even get a chance to earn a playoff spot, via the play-in tournament.

At a certain point, LeBron and the Lakers may need to consider giving up on the season and try to fix the team later. The superstar has already been hurt this season and is 37-years-old. The best option for his future could be shutting things down this year and resting his body. However, that’s not going to happen, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“James, who has missed 17 games this season because of various injuries and most recently sat out five games from late January through early February with swelling in his left knee, has no plans to shut his season down at any point, sources close to James told ESPN,” McMenamin wrote. “James is committed to play out the season, wherever it goes.”

Should LeBron Shut Things Down?

It’s admirable that LeBron wants to play things out but he has to be smart here. If the Lakers’ losing ways continue and they fall out of the playoff contention, the smart thing to do is for LeBron to focus on his health. He did the same thing during the lost 2018-2019 season and the team won a championship the following year.

The Lakers put together a bad roster and there isn’t any way to fix it. Anthony Davis is going to miss most of the rest of the regular season with injury and Russell Westbrook is playing the worst basketball of his career. LeBron is too old to be putting unnecessary strain on his body. With the playoffs still a possibility, it’s easy to understand why the superstar wouldn’t want to quit on the team just yet. If this losing streak continues, then it’s possible he changes his mind.

Gotta love Logo LeBron. (📺: TNT) pic.twitter.com/F7sSFwaA72 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 2, 2022

Is This Season Salvageable?

The Lakers can’t expect LeBron to play much better. He’s averaging 28.9 points a game, which is third-best in the NBA. He’s playing at an MVP level every game but can’t single-handily win games as he could in the past. The key to the Lakers saving the season is Westbrook.

He’s only averaging 18.1 points a game and playing some horrific basketball lately. He’s been getting booed at home games and is sometimes benched in the fourth quarter of close games. If the Lakers have any hope of turning things around, they need him to start playing like the former MVP he is. There’s no way for the team to change the fact that he’s just a bad fit but that doesn’t mean he needs to play this poorly.

