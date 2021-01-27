Analyst Calls for Twitter Ban After Attacks Aimed at LeBron James

Twitter has recently cracked down on what it dubs false and misleading statements and Shannon Sharpe thinks the company’s next target should be his Undisputed co-host Skip Bayless for his takes on Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

Sharpe has been a big supporter of James, while Bayless consistently finds a way to rag on the four-time MVP while repeatedly pumping up Nets star Kevin Durant as the “best player on the planet.”

Kevin Durant proves once again he's The Best Player on the Planet hitting the late clutch three to beat the Bucks. His new point guard (12 more assists for Harden) is pretty great, too. #NothingButNets — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 19, 2021

Sharpe warned Bayless this week that Twitter will ban him if he keeps tweeting out the misleading statements on James.

“Can you stop this foolishness?” Sharpe said. “If you keep tweeting out misleading statements that Kevin Durant is the best player in the NBA, they’re going to ban you. The last guy that did that got banned permanently. That’s misleading! They’re going to flag you. I haven’t said anything, but I know (Twitter CEO) Jack Dorsey. You keep putting up Kevin Durant is the best player in the NBA, I’ll have no choice but to have you banned.”

Skip Bayless told me LeBron James was terrible in the 4th Quarter. They're going to ban Skip from Twitter if he keeps tweeting out misleading statements that Kevin Durant is the best player in the NBA. They banned the last guy permanently 👀 pic.twitter.com/8gSVia8WIt — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 26, 2021

While Durant has played incredible in his return from an Achilles injury (30.4 points/7.6 rebounds/5.8 assists) the Nets are just 11-8. He also has the help of Kyrie Irving and James Harden, albeit the Brooklyn “Big Three” have yet to have extended time together on the court.

James is averaging 25.2 points, 7.4 assists and 7.9 rebounds this season, doing so playing a career-low 32.7 minutes per game. His consistent contributions and leadership have helped the Lakers to an NBA best 14-4 record as they eye a second straight title.

LeBron James Coming Off Massive Night Against Cavaliers

The argument between the two talking heads comes after James dropped a season-high 46 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, his former team. James put a stamp on the vintage performance with a massive fourth quarter to seal the victory, putting up 21 points.

James said he had some extra motivation against his old team when a staffer he knew chirped him after a missed shot. The executive was later identified as Jason Hillman, the Cavs’ basketball chief of staff, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“I felt like he was just a little bit too excited about seeing me miss,” James said afterward, declining to name Hillman when asked who caught his attention. “He was really excited about me missing that shot. A little bit more extra than I would have liked. But he’s got to root for his team, obviously. And he was, he showcased that.

“So I knew I had another quarter, and the fourth quarter’s my favorite.”

LeBron James MVP Favorite at Some Sportbooks

James entered the season as a top-five contender for the MVP, behind Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, per Action Network.

But James has once against found himself in a familiar spot just over a month into the season, coming in as the favorite for the MVP at some sportsbooks. The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has James at 4-1 to take home the honor.

“People have to be more in awe of what he’s doing the older he gets. I think that has to play in some voters’ minds. I think that could sway some people who didn’t vote for him last year,” SuperBook head NBA oddsmaker Jeff Sherman told ESPN.

James would become the oldest MVP in history if he managed to win it. Karl Malone is the current oldest honoree, winning in 1999 at 35 years old.

