Lakers Star LeBron James Sends Strong Message to Warriors Coach Steve Kerr

After the Los Angeles Lakers lost Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals to the Golden State Warriors, LeBron James sent a strong message to Steve Kerr.

James said the Lakers don’t work on flopping in response to Kerr claiming Los Angeles flopped a lot in Game 4.

“I just know that we, our coaching staff and us players, we don’t work on flopping,” James said. “That’s not even a part of our game. Our game is to attack the paint. We don’t mind physical contact. We actually like the contact and we don’t shy away from it. So we’re just not a team that goes out there looking for flopping opportunities. That’s just not us. It’s never been. It’s actually never been any team that I’ve played on in my 20 years where we’ve been a flopping team. But it is what it is. They have the right to say what they want to say. But the game is always won in between the four lines and we gotta be better on Friday for sure.”

The Lakers lost Game 5 by a final score of 121-106. James finished with 25 points, nine rebounds and three assists in 39 minutes while shooting 9-of-17 from the field, 3-of-7 from beyond the arc and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. However, the four-time MVP and four-time Finals MVP had a plus-minus of -16.

Game 6 of this series is on May 12 in Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena, where the Lakers are undefeated in the postseason.

LeBron James Reacts to Making Another All-NBA Team

James made the All-NBA third team on May 11. He has now made 19 All-NBA teams in his career, the most in league history.

“You don’t take those moments for granted when you get an opportunity to be recognized as one of the best players still in the league,” James said. “I don’t take anything that I’ve been able to accomplish for granted and I’m always appreciative to be a part of any selection. In this league, there’s so many great players, so many great teams. And a lot of guys this year had some really good seasons, great seasons. To be a part of that class of 15 guys when I seen the list is still pretty cool even at my age and where I’m at right now in year 20. Just don’t take it for granted. Obviously, I got bigger fish to fry, but those small moments, those small wins right there is all part of the journey, all part of the legacy as far as what I do on the floor in this league. So it’s pretty cool.”

James averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists during the regular season. He was ninth in the league in points per game and 18th in assists per game.

Anthony Davis Will Play in Game 6

According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Anthony Davis will play in Game 6. The eight-time All-Star got elbowed in the head in Game 5 and had to be placed in a wheelchair at one point.

However, AD didn’t suffer a concussion.

As I just reported on NBA Today, a source close to Anthony Davis told ESPN on Thursday morning he "doesn't envision any scenario" where AD would miss Friday's Game 6 against the Warriors. "It's the playoffs," the source added. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 11, 2023

Davis is averaging 22.4 points, 13.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in the Warriors series while shooting 58.1% from the floor.