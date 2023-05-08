Draymond: Lakers Star LeBron James Stumped Steph Curry With Game Plan

LeBron James had Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry puzzled with his plan of attack during the Los Angeles Lakers Game 3 victory.

James had an interesting outing during the 127-97 win. He didn’t score during the first quarter and really didn’t even attempt to. The four-time MVP instead focused on rebounding and playmaking. But once he turned it on, the Warriors had a tough time slowing James down and the Lakers were able to build a massive lead, coasting to a 2-1 series edge.

Warriors forward Draymond Green said the way James approached the game had Curry scratching his head.

“Steph said to me, ‘Yo, I’m trying to figure Bron out,'” Green said on his podcast. “After not taking a shot through most of the first half, he ends up getting it going with 21, eight and eight. You know, it was big, really big. He hit some big shots, some timely shots.

“One of the threes he hit on the wing in the first half was a very timely bucket, and it slowed our run down.”

Warriors Insert Gary Payton II to Starting Lineup

Just in: Golden State Warriors expected starting lineup change in Game 4 vs. Los Angeles Lakers: pic.twitter.com/jKbUc2KaYP — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 8, 2023

It’s now the Warriors’ turn to adjust in the series after the blowout. They did well in Game 2 to shift things around, leading to their own lopsided victory. But facing a potential 3-1 hole, the Warriors need to find a way to slow down Anthony Davis and James.

Golden State announced prior to Game 4 that Gary Payton II would be entering the starting lineup, joining Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Green. JaMychal Green had started the last two games for the Warriors.

Payton is a strong defensive presence but the Warriors lose some size. He has played just 11.3 minutes per game in the series. He’s averaging 5.7 points on 61.5% shooting.

The Lakers will continue to add wrinkles to their game plan but head coach Darvin Ham made it clear that at a certain point in a long series, it comes down to effort.

“I think once you get to a certain point within a series, then there’s no more fooling anyone,” Ham said at practice on Sunday. “It’s just who does what they do the best. … The more you get deeper into a playoff series headed towards seven games, it’s just the more disciplined you have to be with the little things, the intangibles.”

Lakers Not Listening to the Noise — Good or Bad

The ebbs and flows of postseason basketball can be interesting. And it’s been quite the experience for Davis, who sandwiched his miserable Game 2 showing with a pair of massive performances. The big man is adamant that he’s not letting himself get too high or too low and is only listening to the guys in the locker room when it comes to his play.

“I’ve got three kids and a wife I want to keep happy. I don’t need any other stress,” Davis told Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. “You obviously want to compete at the highest level and perform to your best, but s–t, it doesn’t go that way sometimes.

“I don’t know what was said, and I don’t care. I got 15 motherf–kers in this locker room and a coaching staff that I listen to. Outside of them, it’s my strong support system. They’re the only voices I let in.”

The Lakers will need Davis to turn in another big performance in Game 4 on Monday night. The Lakers are a 2.5-point favorite for the matchup.