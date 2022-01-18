Lakers Star LeBron James Issues Surprising Statement on Viral Tweet

LeBron James was surprisingly silent earlier this week after a blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets but the Los Angeles Lakers superstar said it was for good reason.

James skipped out on his media availability for just the second time this season after the Lakers’ largest loss of the season on Saturday to Denver. He explained why he did so after taking down the Jazz on Monday 101-95 in comeback fashion.

“I had time to collect my thoughts but I didn’t like what was going to come out of my mouth,” James told reporters. “So I decided not to speak with you guys because I understand some things I say can be everywhere. I didn’t want that for my teammates at the point in time, so I decided to stay silent.”

Rather than speaking with the media, James issued a statement on social media following the team’s third loss in a row.

“Laker Nation. I apologize and I promise we’ll be better!” James tweeted.

James said the tweet was a necessary message for all of the team’s supporters to hear amid the tough stretch and the Lakers falling below .500 at 21-22.

“We just wasn’t playing to our capabilities and we wasn’t giving maximum effort,” he said. “So that starts with me as the leader of the team, and so just taking the onus and letting Laker Nation know. … It was about our fans and the people that ride and die with us every single day. Let them know that I got this and it wouldn’t happen again.” A win against the Jazz — one of the top teams in the Western Conference — is a good start to a turnaround. LeBron James Had No Response for Magic Johnson



Play



LeBron James stuffs stat sheet with 25 PTS, 7 REB & 7 AST vs. Jazz 💪 LeBron James had 25 PTS, 7 REB & 7 AST for the Los Angeles Lakers in their win over the Utah Jazz. ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ espnplus.com/youtube ✔️ Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔️ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN ✔️ Watch ESPN on YouTube TV: es.pn/YouTubeTV 2022-01-18T06:10:35Z One of the Lakers’ most notable critics was Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, who took aim at the team’s effort after the blowout against Denver. “We as Lakers fans can accept being outplayed but we deserve more than a lack of effort and no sense of urgency,” Johnson tweeted. “Owner Jeanie Buss, you deserve better.” James was asked about Johnson’s strongly-worded tweet and if he had a response. “Nah,” James said. LeBron on if he has a response to Magic Johnson's tweet: "Nah." — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) January 18, 2022 His co-star Russell Westbrook had a similar take, although he went into a little more depth.

“I do not have a reaction,” Westbrook told reporters. “Everybody is entitled, in this world, to their opinion. Regardless of what that it is. You can either take it and run with it or you can take it and put it in one ear and out the other or you cannot respond to it.

“Magic’s entitled to his opinion. And he’s not here every day. He’s not around us every day. He’s not aware of what’s going on internally with us and trying to figure things out. But I have no response to that. … Like I said, everyone in this world is entitled to their opinion and that’s that.”

Lakers Get Positive News on Anthony Davis

While the Lakers’ play has been wildly inconsistent, the team is still not at full health. However, head coach Frank Vogel announced some good news on All-Star big man Anthony Davis, who has been cleared for the next step of his recovery from an MCL sprain. Davis has missed the last 14 games for the Lakers.

“Everything looked clean on the MRI and the checkup with doctors, so he’s been cleared for an on-court ramp-up with contact,” Vogel shared after the victory against the Jazz. “That doesn’t mean we’ll have a timeline. There’s still a reconditioning and ramp-up of work involved.”

Vogel also revealed that Kendrick Nunn has had a setback in his recovery from a bone bruise in his knee and his timeline for a return has been pushed back.