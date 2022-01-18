Lakers Star LeBron James Issues Surprising Statement on Viral Tweet

LeBron James was surprisingly silent earlier this week after a blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets but the Los Angeles Lakers superstar said it was for good reason.
James skipped out on his media availability for just the second time this season after the Lakers’ largest loss of the season on Saturday to Denver. He explained why he did so after taking down the Jazz on Monday 101-95 in comeback fashion.
“I had time to collect my thoughts but I didn’t like what was going to come out of my mouth,” James told reporters. “So I decided not to speak with you guys because I understand some things I say can be everywhere. I didn’t want that for my teammates at the point in time, so I decided to stay silent.”
Rather than speaking with the media, James issued a statement on social media following the team’s third loss in a row.
“Laker Nation. I apologize and I promise we’ll be better!” James tweeted.
James said the tweet was a necessary message for all of the team’s supporters to hear amid the tough stretch and the Lakers falling below .500 at 21-22.
“I do not have a reaction,” Westbrook told reporters. “Everybody is entitled, in this world, to their opinion. Regardless of what that it is. You can either take it and run with it or you can take it and put it in one ear and out the other or you cannot respond to it.
“Magic’s entitled to his opinion. And he’s not here every day. He’s not around us every day. He’s not aware of what’s going on internally with us and trying to figure things out. But I have no response to that. … Like I said, everyone in this world is entitled to their opinion and that’s that.”
Lakers Get Positive News on Anthony Davis
While the Lakers’ play has been wildly inconsistent, the team is still not at full health. However, head coach Frank Vogel announced some good news on All-Star big man Anthony Davis, who has been cleared for the next step of his recovery from an MCL sprain. Davis has missed the last 14 games for the Lakers.
“Everything looked clean on the MRI and the checkup with doctors, so he’s been cleared for an on-court ramp-up with contact,” Vogel shared after the victory against the Jazz. “That doesn’t mean we’ll have a timeline. There’s still a reconditioning and ramp-up of work involved.”
Vogel also revealed that Kendrick Nunn has had a setback in his recovery from a bone bruise in his knee and his timeline for a return has been pushed back.