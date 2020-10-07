What LeBron James Texted to Fire Up Lakers Teammates for Game 4

Heading into Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Lakers star LeBron James knew he was looking at a big night. The Lakers, after cruising to a 2-0 lead in the series had run into the toughness and fight of the Miami Heat in Game 3, even with two of Miami’s best players (Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo) out because of injury.

With Adebayo coming back and the Heat in position to build some momentum by winning Game 4 and evening the series, James dropped a text to his teammates. The message: This is a must-win game.

LeBron James on what made him send out a text message to his teammates today saying it was “a must win” game video courtesy of the @Lakers: pic.twitter.com/Ik9Yt6a2pd — The Lakers Review (@TheLakersReview) October 7, 2020

“When I woke up from my nap this morning after our team meeting, I just felt that,” James explained. “I felt that vibe. I felt that pressure. I felt like for me personally, this was one of the biggest games of my career. I just wanted to relay that message to my teammates, the type of zone I was in, the type of moment it was, and the kind of team we were playing against.”

James responded, logging 28 points on 8-for-16 shooting, with 12 rebounds and eight assists. The Lakers also, for the first time in the playoffs, had good nights from their two other wing starters and their top bench player, Kyle Kuzma. Combined, Kuzma and starters Danny Green and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 34 points on 13-for-26 shooting.

James wanted to make sure his teammates felt the same urgency he felt. They seemed to get the message.

“We see the message from our leader saying this is a must-win,” star forward Anthony Davis said, “and he just left it at that.”

LeBron James: ‘We Got To Have That Same Grit’

If there was a notion that the Lakers could cakewalk to a championship, that was dispelled in the Game 3 loss, when Jimmy Butler’s 40 points paved the way to an upset win for Miami. James kept that fresh in his mind.

He even threw in a compliment for Erik Spoelstra, who was his coach in Miami for four seasons, from 2010-2014, when the team went to four NBA Finals and won two championships.

“After the Game 3 win, that confidence they had, the confidence they still have even after tonight’s loss,” James said. “They are just a gritty, so damn-well-coached team. I feel like if we’re going to be a championship ballclub, if we want to really be a championship team, that we got to have that same grit and that same attitude. It was my mindset. I’m still in it. You can see my mind kind of working right now.”

That mindset was evident, in fact, for most of Game 4.

Lakers, Heat Will Get an Extra Day Off

James and the Lakers probably would like to get back on the floor as quickly as possible especially after playing so well defensively. After allowing Miami to go over 50% shooting in Games 2 and 3, the Lakers kept the Heat to 44.3% in Game 4 and kept Butler to a reasonable scoring line—he almost nailed a triple-double (10 rebounds, nine assists) but scored only 22 points.

The NBA has given the teams two days off, however. Game 5 will be Friday.

“For me, it doesn’t matter,” James said. “I can go every other day if that’s the case. But I’m going to take full advantage of it. Gives me an opportunity to continue to get my body right, my mind, everything in between. I’ll take full advantage of it, but it does nothing for me besides just getting a little extra day — I guess it does. I guess it does do some, but it’s not needed for me personally.”

