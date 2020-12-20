LeBron James Has Strong Reaction to Viral Video of Tiger Woods’ Son

Before Lakers star LeBron James became the biggest wunderkind to hit pro sports when he was drafted into the NBA in 2003, there was Tiger Woods, who dominated the sport of golf from the time he won his first major tournament—the Masters in 1997—through the following decade-plus. So it is understandable that James sees Woods as something of a kindred spirit.

On Saturday, as a video of Woods golfing with his 11-year-old son, Charlie, in the PNC Championship in Orlando (a tournament for former major winners and family members), went viral, James chimed in with his approval.

The video shows Charlie Woods knocking a long fairway shot within a few feet of the hole, then punching in the putt for an eagle.

“This is so (fire emoji)!” James tweeted, with eight emojis. “Love to see it.”

"This is so (fire emoji)!" James tweeted, with eight emojis. "Love to see it."

Woods and his son shot a 10-under 62 in the scramble tournament, according to ESPN. That put them tied for sixth on the leaderboard. Woods was asked whether his son had carried him.

“He did,” Woods said, laughing. “He hit some of the most incredible golf shots. He had the best time. It couldn’t have been a better environment.”

Tiger Woods Has Long Prasied LeBron James

Woods has long been known as a fan of James and what James has done over the course of his career, which now include 10 appearances in the NBA Finals and four championships, following the Lakers’ title last summer.

Back in 2018, Woods was asked by reporters about James. He explained:

To dominate something is one thing. Every player out here can have one good week and blow away the field. OK, great. Now, can you do it for month? Can you do it for a year? Now, do it for a decade. Do it for a decade-plus. Then start separating what is truly great, and in our sport, there has been a few guys that have had runs that have lasted for well over a decade and into two. And that’s what separates greatness. What LeBron has done for what, 15 seasons now, is just remarkable. Because it’s that type of longevity and to be able to be up for that long a period of time. And to be able to adjust as well because we all know as we age, we’re not going to be as athletic as we used to be. And so you have to do it different ways. And to be fluid and adjust and still be that talented and that good, hats off to not just LeBron but a lot of the people I just named.

Tiger was asked about what makes @KingJames great. His answer: 💯 pic.twitter.com/9jG7S8B6rp — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 8, 2018

LeBron James Congratulated Woods on Masters Win in 2019

James and Woods have both been Nike athletes from the outset of their career, major (and risky at the time) investments from the shoe company who have paid off handsomely.

Last year, when Woods surprised many with a comeback win at the Masters tournament in April, his first in 11 years, James was there to congratulate Woods on social media.

