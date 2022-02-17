Proposed Trade Sends Lakers a New Superstar for LeBron James

There is no sign that LeBron James wants to leave the Los Angeles Lakers, but that has not stopped the speculation. James is slated to enter the final year of his current $85.6 million contract next season and is eligible to sign an extension this offseason.

Time is running out for James to win a fifth championship to add to his legendary resume. During a February 10 episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor pondered if James could eventually ask out of L.A. if things do not turn around.

“Is there an alternate universe somewhere where LeBron James woke up this morning and demanded a trade?” O’Connor asked.

The trade deadline has come and gone but rumors about James’ future will heat up if the superstar does not sign an extension this summer. During the podcast, Simmons discussed the “perfect” trade for James with O’Connor, Chris Ryan and Wosny Lambre.

“What if Brooklyn called and said, ‘We’ll give you Kyrie and the two first-round picks we’ve gotten for LeBron?'” Simmons noted.

Irving brings the Lakers a whole new set of complications given his vaccination status. O’Connor wonders if the newly acquired Ben Simmons would be more appealing to the Lakers.

“What if the Nets just said we’ll flip you Ben Simmons,” O’Connor responded. “…And what if they call a couple minutes before the deadline, they call [Rob] Pelinka. ‘We’ll give you Ben Simmons and two firsts for LeBron James?'”

LeBron Open to Pursuing Non-Lakers Options to Play With Son Bronny: Report





Play



Will LeBron leave Lakers to play with his son Bronny? — Skip & Shannon I NBA I UNDISPUTED According to a report this weekend, LeBron James could be willing to leave the Los Angeles Lakers after the 2022-23 season if he could play with his son Bronny. Brian Windhorst said quote: 'LeBron likes L.A., he likes raising his family in L.A., and his post-career businesses are in L.A. But he's made it very clear that he wants to play with his son. If that situation… 2022-02-07T17:43:15Z

There is one wildcard that could prompt James to eventually leave the Lakers. The NBA legend has been open about his desire to play with his oldest son Bronny James. ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst told Maxim’s Chris Sheridan that James is likely to consider leaving the Lakers if it meant teaming up with his son.

“LeBron likes L.A., he likes raising his family in L.A., and his post-career businesses are in L.A.,” Windhorst noted for a February 3 Maxim feature. “But he’s made it very clear that he wants to play with his son. If that situation is available outside L.A., he’ll pursue it.”

Under the current NBA rules, the soonest James could share the court with his son is in 2024. There is also the chance the Lakers could make a move to bring him to Los Angeles via the draft.

The chances of the Lakers trading James on their own accord are admittedly slim. Yet, if the team does not start finding success next season, the Lakers will be facing an aging roster and the only two real assets being James along with co-star Anthony Davis. The soonest the Lakers can consider any potential deals is this offseason as the trade deadline passed on February 10.

Irving Would Retire If Traded by the Nets: Report





Play



Kyrie responds to Nick's report that he'd rather retire than be traded | NBA | FIRST THINGS FIRST Yesterday, Nick Wright took to Twitter to discuss reports that Kyrie Irving would rather retire from the NBA rather than be traded from the Brooklyn Nets. This garnered a response from Irving, who called Nick a 'puppet'. Watch as Nick reacts to Kyrie's response, and why he's doubling down on the reports he shared on… 2021-09-16T14:36:11Z

Like James, Irving is set to enter the final year of his contract next season. The Nets guard has a $36.5 million salary for the 2022-23 season. Fox Sports’ Nick Wright reported on September 15, 2021 that Irving’s agents have “made it known” that the guard would retire if traded by the Nets.

“Some NBA news: There are a handful of Kyrie trades that potentially make sense for the Nets, Kyrie’s agents have made it known that Kyrie would simply *retire from the NBA* if Brooklyn were to trade him,” Wright said on Twitter.

Irving responded to the tweet with a cryptic puppet meme. For as much fun as Simmons and The Ringer staff had discussing hypothetical trades, the longtime NBA analyst does not see James wanting to leave the Lakers.

“Here’s the real reason that he would never want to get traded, for the same reason I wouldn’t want to get traded, he gets to watch his kids play sports,” Simmons noted. “There’s nothing more fun than that. He likes his life. I don’t think [he wants to be traded] ultimately, he’s fine.”

James can quiet the speculation by signing an extension this offseason. The four-time NBA champion can also put pressure on the Lakers to upgrade the current roster by instead opting to play out his current deal and become a free agent in 2023.