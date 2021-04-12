LeBron James Delivers Strong Message to New Laker with Viral Tweet

LeBron James appears to be pleased with the newest addition to the Los Angeles Lakers. James took to Twitter to praise Ben McLemore after his 17-point performance against the Nets which included five three-pointers. The Lakers star predicts McLemore, “will be heard LOUD and CLEAR.”

“He will be heard LOUD & CLEAR!!” James said as he retweeted McLemore’s highlights. “B Mac Daddy Young Strappy, No he ain’t the OG gangsta, yes he is!”

James has been a vocal supporter of McLemore dating back to his draft night when the star praised the guard in a tweet that recently resurfaced. McLemore signed a contract to be with the Lakers for the remainder of the season just days after being released by the Rockets. The feeling appears to be mutual as McLemore discussed the advantages of playing with the “best player in the world.”

“It’s another great feeling just to be able to play with the best player in the world LeBron James, and Anthony Davis and all these guys,” McLemore said, per Silver Screen and Roll. “To put on this Laker uniform is going to be something fun and exciting.”

McLemore Is the Sixth Lakers Players Represented by Klutch Sports

After McLemore’s release, the Lakers made a lot of sense as a landing spot for the guard. McLemore is represented by Rich Paul, James’ longtime friend and agent. He marks the sixth Lakers players represented by Klutch Sports joining James, Anthony Davis, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and Talen Horton-Tucker.

As evidenced by McLemore’s 10 three-point attempts against the Nets, the sharpshooter does not need much encouragement to keep letting the ball fly. McLemore admitted it is still nice to hear his new teammates telling him to, “keep shooting.”

“I obviously didn’t shoot it well in the first half but all I kept hearing was ‘keep shooting, keep shooting,’ and obviously that’s what I’ve got to continue to do, and I did,” McLemore noted, per Silver Screen and Roll. “I hit a few in a row, got us going and obviously got the big win tonight.”

Vogel Described McLemore as a ‘Quick Learner’

The Lakers were quiet at the trade deadline but have since added McLemore along with Andre Drummond. It might help explain why James still appears confident in the Lakers’ chances at repeating as his recent Instagram post shows.

“The weatherman says the weather is changing soon and it predicts a thunderstorm ⛈ ☔️ is coming,” James posted along with a photo of himself and Davis. “Folks prepare and take the proper caution ⚠️ ⛔️ measures to stay safe.”

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel is pleased with his new additions labeling McLemore as an “elite shooter.” After McLemore’s breakout performance against the Nets, Vogel noted that the guard is, “here for a reason.”

“I think Ben is a quick learner,” Vogel said, via Silver Screen and Roll. “He’s a great shooter and he’s hearing ‘Hey, these are the shots you want me to take? Okay. I will definitely shoot those.’ What impressed me about Ben’s night the most is some of the bad pass threes he made (laughs). He made a three where he had to jump just to catch it and rose up — that’s a hard shot — and then he made another three where he had to reach down to his shoelaces and rise up, and he made that one.”