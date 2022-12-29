Lakers Seriously Considering Roster Decision That Will Upset LeBron James

For an organization that is responsible for one of the most popular teams in the world, the Los Angeles Lakers have done a poor job of constructing their roster over the past two years. The Russell Westbrook trade blew up in their face, and ever since then, things have been ugly in LA.

Heading into this year, most people expected Westbrook to be traded, but a few months into the season, he’s still around. And according to a recent report from Dan Woike of the LA Times, the Lakers roster may not be changing anytime soon.

“Internally, sources said, there’s been serious consideration given to riding out the season without making a major deal if they can’t find one that would make the team a realistic contender,” Woike wrote.

LeBron James postgame made it clear that he's not willing to end his career playing meaningless basketball, that he again wants to compete for championships. As of today, the Lakers are seven games under .500. — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) December 29, 2022

This news is a gut punch to LeBron James, who has been making subtle hints at a desire for big-time changes all season long. Just two seasons ago, James and Anthony Davis helped the Lakers win their 17th title in The Bubble, and now, it looks as though they may miss the playoffs for a second-straight season.

Davis was having a monster season before he went down due to an injury, and now, James has been left to carry the load. Unless he get serious help sometime in the near future, the Lakers’ season could be doomed.

LeBron James Quietly Urging Lakers to Make Moves

Over the years, James has become known for altering the teams he plays for. “LeGM” has become a common nickname and joke surrounding the superstar. Back in 2018, he complained about the roster, and then the Cleveland Cavaliers made a ton of trades.

Well, James has been dropping similar hints this year. According to Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register, James has been subtly begging the Lakers to make changes all year.

“James is often subtle. But taken together, the sentiment might as well be blaring from a horn on high,” Goon wrote. “This team is embattled. The roster doesn’t have the tools around him that he’s had in the past. And for the 37-year-old – who has now scored at least 30 points in his last seven appearances – trying to keep the group competitive is exhausting, and the results simply aren’t showing up.”

LeBron's disapproval of a team's direction used to mean something. This season with the Lakers, it's not clear the man who once had the most powerful voice in the NBA is being heard at all by his own front office: https://t.co/Mg4gd33JNJ — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) December 27, 2022

LeBron James Expresses Frustration After Lakers Loss

In the most recent example of his quiet outcries, James expressed his despite to play for a winning team. After the team’s loss to the Miami Heat, he let his frustrations be known. He even took a jab at the Lakers, noting that he knows what he can bring to the table on a team with “the right pieces.”

“I’m a winner and I want to win,” James told reporters after the game. “And I want to win and give myself a chance to win and still compete for championships. That has always been my passion, that has always been my goal since I entered the league as an 18-year-old kid out of Akron, Ohio. I don’t wanna finish my career playing at this level from a team aspect. I still want to compete for championships. I know what I can bring to any ball club with the right pieces.”