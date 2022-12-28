Lakers Ignoring LeBron James’ Pleas to Make Big-Time Moves

Heading into the season, the Los Angeles Lakers were destined for drama. After last year it was inevitable. With all of the Russell Westbrook trade rumors this past summer and the fact that they never moved him, it was always going to be an interesting season to watch play out.

That being said, LeBron James has a way of getting what he wants. For years, he’s been able to mold his team into the image he desires, with the most recent example being the Lakers’ trade for Anthony Davis. Now, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register believes he’s beginning that process once again.

“James is often subtle. But taken together, the sentiment might as well be blaring from a horn on high,” Goon wrote. “This team is embattled. The roster doesn’t have the tools around him that he’s had in the past. And for the 37-year-old – who has now scored at least 30 points in his last seven appearances – trying to keep the group competitive is exhausting, and the results simply aren’t showing up.”

LeBron's disapproval of a team's direction used to mean something. This season with the Lakers, it's not clear the man who once had the most powerful voice in the NBA is being heard at all by his own front office: https://t.co/Mg4gd33JNJ — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) December 27, 2022

Goon compared this year to James’ 2018 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. That season, James made an off-handed comment about the roster, and not long after, they made a ton of trades. And as noted by Goon, he’s already made a bunch of those types of comments this year.

Here’s one example:

“I mean, to be completely honest, we’re not a team that’s constructed of great shooting,” James said. “And that’s just what the truth of the matter is. It’s not like we’re sitting here with a lot of lasers on our team.”

That comment was made at the very beginning of the season. After Opening Night. James has been critical of this Lakers team from the jump.

LeBron James Criticizes Lakers After Mavericks Loss

It’s been a tough season for the Lakers, and their loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day was a great example of that. They were in a good spot after the first half, but in the third quarter, they allowed Dallas to score 51 points and went on to lose the game.

After the contest, James called out the team, and head coach Darvin Ham, declaring that they didn’t make the necessary counter-adjustments.

“I mean, they made adjustments at half-time,” James said. “They countered what we were doing at half-time. We didn’t make the proper adjustments once they made their adjustments…You’re never going to win a game if you give up 51 in a quarter, so that’s it, it’s simple.”

"We didn't make the proper adjustments once they made their adjustments." @KingJames on today's loss and playing on Christmas. pic.twitter.com/REKTqB1HTm — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) December 25, 2022

LeBron James’ Clear Frustration Shines Through

That wasn’t the only comment James made after the Lakers’ loss to Dallas, though. In fact, one of his other comments was an example Goon used in his piece. After the defeat, James was asked about how much faith he has in the Lakers.

While he admitted that he still has some belief in their ability to turn things around, he also revealed some clear frustration.

“I think I look at it that way,” James said when asked about whether or not he has faith in the Lakers moving forward. “I look at it the other way too, like, how many times are you going to try to dig yourselves out until it’s too much dirt on you?”

How much longer will James subtly hint at a desire to make moves before the front office finally gives in?