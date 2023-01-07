LeBron James Sends Lakers Urgent Warning About Future

Ever since their championship in 2020, the Los Angeles Lakers have failed to put a competitive team around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Injuries hampered them during the 2020-21 season, and after that, the front office made a move for Russell Westbrook that ended up backfiring.

Now, James is still playing at a high level, and before his injury, Davis looked better than he has since the 2020 title run. Yet the team is still well below .500 and far away from the playoff race. During an exclusive sitdown with ESPN, James expressed his frustration with the roster and current state of the team.

“I want to win,” James told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “[The losing is] not sitting well with me. I don’t like having accomplishments, and it don’t feel right when it comes in a losing effort. … So as we sit here right now as a franchise and as a team that’s below .500—we’ve been playing some good basketball as of late, but we want to and I want to win at the highest level. Breaking records or setting records or passing greats in a losing effort has never been a DNA of mine.”

James didn’t request a trade, nor did he take a direct shot at the Lakers, but he made his motives clear – he wants to win a championship. The Lakers have not been winning, and if they want to re-enter the title hunt, big-time moves are needed.

Westbrook has played well in his role off the bench this year, but with how much money he makes, there just isn’t much room for the Lakers to make any significant additions to the team. Therefore, they have found themselves in a tough position with a lot of people, including James, unhappy.

Lakers Could Be Forced to Trade LeBron James

If Los Angeles strikes out this year and in free agency next offseason, they won’t have many options left. James cannot be traded this season because of the timing of his contract extension, but he can be dealt after the season.

According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, if the Lakers don’t put a competent team around James and Davis, dealing the aging superstar could be their best play.

“Let’s face it: LeBron James’s decision to extend his contract with the Lakers was a mistake. It was a mistake for James, who doesn’t need the guaranteed cash, pushing his deal through 2023–24 limited his leverage. It was also a mistake for L.A., which didn’t have the pieces to build a title contender around James and (this season, anyway) doesn’t have the flexibility to do anything with him,” Mannix wrote. “In an ideal world, the Lakers use the cap space created by Russell Westbrook’s exit next summer to sign Kyrie Irving or Draymond Green, flip a draft pick or two and vault back into contention next season. But if that doesn’t happen, can the Lakers really go into 2023 with James, Anthony Davis and whatever group of castoffs they can assemble around them? Would James want to? Dealing James would take some chutzpah, but if L.A. whiffs on big-ticket items next offseason, is there really a better choice?”

LeBron James Begging Lakers to Make Moves

As far as James’ pleas for the Lakers to make trades, they’re nothing new. While his frustrations have become more clear, according to Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register, he’s been subtly begging the Lakers to change the roster all season long.

“James is often subtle. But taken together, the sentiment might as well be blaring from a horn on high,” Goon wrote. “This team is embattled. The roster doesn’t have the tools around him that he’s had in the past. And for the 37-year-old – who has now scored at least 30 points in his last seven appearances – trying to keep the group competitive is exhausting, and the results simply aren’t showing up.”