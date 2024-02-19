Draymond Green Dishes on Warriors’ Trade Package for Lakers LeBron James

NBA All-Star Weekend meant more details were revealed about the discussed blockbuster LeBron James trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. Big man Draymond Green attempted to set the record straight about his involvement in the trade talks. Green candidly admitted that he did not want the Warriors to trade Jonathan Kuminga in order to land James.

“But who said we was giving up Klay [Thompson] or Kuminga?” Green noted during TNT’s NBA All-Star Game Altcast on February 18, 2024. “…Alright, so check this out. Everybody wants to talk about the trade. No. 1, the facts that came out aren’t right.

“But when I talked to [Warriors owner Joe Lacob] on the phone, and we were discussing what we’d have to give up, I said if it’s Kuminga, the answer’s no.”

It is hard to imagine the Lakers would have had an interest in moving James for a trade package that did not include Kuminga or Klay Thompson. In theory, Green’s assertion is correct. A Warriors trade involving Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody, Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II for James works financially.

Yet, is this the kind of package that Los Angeles would consider trading one of the greatest players of all-time away for at the mid-season mark? It only makes sense for the Lakers to consider if James informed the team that he did not want to play in Los Angeles anymore.

Lakers Rumors: Draymond Green Downplayed His Role in Recruiting LeBron James to the Warriors

Green downplayed his involvement in the trade discussions. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne reported that Green attempted to recruit James to Golden State via their shared agent Rich Paul.

“Earlier Wednesday, Green — whom Paul also represents at Klutch — had sent Paul a text message soliciting his help in convincing James to join him in Golden State, sources said,” Wojnarowski and Shelburne detailed in a February 14 story titled, “Sources: Warriors made bid for LeBron James at trade deadline.” “Once, Green had been a lead recruiter on Kevin Durant’s free agency signing with Golden State, but this was a far different, far more futile 11th-hour pursuit.”

Green insisted that this was not exactly how the trade discussions played out. The former All-Star revealed that the trade idea was initially pitched to him.

“Well, it came out almost like I’m initiating these talks,” Green said. “Like Draymond contacted LeBron. No, it came to my desk. Something came over to my desk, and I was like, ‘Hmm, that’s interesting.’ Let me dive in a little bit.

“And so, you tend to use relationships and Rich [Paul] is my agent as well so I can have the conversation with Rich. But I didn’t initiate these talks, but there were talks.”

Warriors Rumors: Golden State May Pursue LeBron James Again in NBA Free Agency

James attempted to squash the trade rumors telling TNT that the Warriors’ pursuit never made it to him ahead of the NBA trade deadline. During the All-Star break, the superstar did little to commit himself to remaining in Los Angeles beyond this season.

James will be a free agent this summer prompting plenty of rumors about his future. The ESPN insiders noted that the Warriors could once again pursue James this offseason hoping to pair the star with Steph Curry.

“The Warriors could revisit a pursuit in the offseason, when James holds a $51.4 million player option on his contract for 2024-25,” Wojnarowski and Shelburne added. “If James returns to the Lakers, he’ll likely do so by declining that option and re-signing with L.A. on a new deal that would allow him an annual raise.

“James remains focused on returning to the Lakers in the offseason, sources told ESPN, but undoubtedly there will be many of these same suitors — including Golden State and Philadelphia — looking to convince James otherwise.”

Shelburne revealed on ESPN’s Zach Lowe’s podcast that the trade talks never got to the point of the Warriors making a specific offer to the Lakers. Yet, Golden State would have had to have some idea of a trade package for the discussions to take place.