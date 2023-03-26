Lonnie Walker IV Sounds Off on Anthony Davis After Lakers Beat Thunder

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally started to find their footing. For a good chunk of the season, they were struggling mightily. However, at this year’s trade deadline, they made some huge moves, completely altering their roster in an attempt to make a serious playoff push.

They need to bring their A-game for every contest from this point on, and on Friday night, they took care of business against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After the game, Lonnie Walker IV spoke about a conversation he had with Anthony Davis after the game.

“Just being professional, staying ready, and locking in,” Walker said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “Today was a big game, as far as being par .500. So, he gave me my flowers for being ready and understanding that it’s not easy. And that’s something that I’m going to take to heart. I would say that these last few weeks, I’ve been up and down. I had my times when I haven’t really been myself. Where I’ve been down. So, I’m very blessed and honored to be given the opportunity.”

Walker had not been playing regular minutes in the prior few games, but against the Thunder, he came in and played a huge role off the bench. He finished the night with 20 points, four rebounds, and three steals on 7-of-12 shooting from the field and 4-of-8 shooting from behind the three-point line.

As for Davis, he was an absolute force against the Thunder, leading the Lakers in scoring. He ended the game with 37 points, 15 rebounds, one assist, and one steal on 15-of-21 shooting from the floor.

Anthony Davis Praises Lonnie Walker IV

In addition, Davis returned the favor during his post-game press conference. He spoke about how important Walker was for the Lakers in the victory.

“A true professional,” Davis said of Walker via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. ‘All our guys, if they play or not, play a lot of minutes, start then go to the bench, start, they don’t play, [they have] good energy and good vibes no matter what. Cheering for their teammates. Lonnie goes in after games. If he don’t play, he goes to the gym, gets shots. Constantly staying ready. And I always say, ‘If y stay ready, you ain’t gotta get ready.’ So, he’s been locked in on his game when his number is called, and it was called tonight. And he stepped up and played well.”

Darvin Ham Shows Love to Lonnie Walker IV

Meanwhile, head coach Darvin Ham also had some nice things to say about Walker after the game.

“I would be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge Lonnie Walker,” Ham said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “I said to the team sometimes, and it’s a reality of our business, you get some minutes cut short, or you don’t get to play at all, a lot of times, it’s through no fault of your own. It’s just circumstantial. And he’s the definition of what a pro is supposed to do at this level in terms of keeping himself ready. Putting that extra time in the gym, individually. Still watching film with the coaches. Still getting his rest. Still getting his proper nutrition. Keeping that great attitude, that great positive attitude that he has. And it showed tonight. He didn’t have to come out and worry about getting ready. He’s been staying ready. And if he doesn’t have that performance, we don’t win this game. It’s as simple as that. So, kudos to him, man, for being a pro’s pro.”